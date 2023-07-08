<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield American 10's Little League beat Great Barrington to win the District 1 Championship

Pittsfield American players cheer dugout 1

Pittsfield American players charge out of the dugout after teammate Shaun Boehm hit an inside-the-park home run. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — New year, new rules, same result. Pittsfield American rallied from down 3-0, leaning on its batting depth and the back of the order to come back and blast past Great Barrington, 17-4 in a run-rule shortened game, to clinch the Don Gleason District 1 Little League 10’s Championship.

Pittsfield American holds banner

The Pittsfield American 10's hold their championship banner after beating Great Barrington to claim the Don Gleason District 1 Championship for the second year in a row.

