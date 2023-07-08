Pittsfield American 10's Little League beat Great Barrington to win the District 1 Championship

PITTSFIELD — New year, new rules, same result. Pittsfield American rallied from down 3-0, leaning on its batting depth and the back of the order to come back and blast past Great Barrington, 17-4 in a run-rule shortened game, to clinch the Don Gleason District 1 Little League 10’s Championship.
