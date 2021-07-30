GLOUCESTER — An early two-run deficit was no issue for the Pittsfield American 12s.
The kids from Pittsfield improved to 2-0 in the Massachusetts Little League state tournament with a 12-2 win over Needham National on Friday night.
Pittsfield scored at least three runs in three different innings and it started in the first. Trailing 2-0, Christian Barry reached on an error and Cam Blake followed with a double. With two on and no outs, Sebastian Herrera made the most of the opportunity, a two-run single knotted the game.
American led 4-2 by the end of the inning after Robby Bazinet and Ryan Stannard scored Herrera and Kevin Konefal on groundouts.
Barry, Pittsfield's leadoff hitter, also started on the rubber for Pittsfield and silenced Needham. National was held to just two hits after the first inning.
Blake, Herrera and Konefal each had two hits on the day, but the biggest hit of the day was a Barry blast. With two on in the bottom of the fifth, Pittsfield's lead-off hitter launched a three-run dinger to end the game via the run rule.
Barry and Herrera combined for six RBI and Blake scored three times.
Pittsfield will play Middleboro at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the last day of pool play. The top two teams from pool play will play in the championship game at noon on Sunday.