GREAT BARRINGTON — They’re called Pittsfield American but wasted no time making Olympian Meadows feel like home.
A 6-2 win over Great Barrington on Thursday capped an undefeated run, earning American the title of District I champions.
“From the first practice we knew we had potential,” said Sebastian Herrera, Pittsfield’s only 11-year-old. “We got better and better by practicing every day, working as hard as we can.”
Herrera started for Pittsfield, the designated home team, and struck out 11 batters on the hill. In fact, Herrera finished with three hits in the game — three more than he allowed in his four-plus innings of work.
Batting third, Herrera did a bit of everything for Pittsfield (5-0). After striking out two batters in the top of the first, he was responsible for the scoreboard’s first dent in the bottom half of the frame.
Cam Blake knocked a single to right with one out, setting the table for Herrera. The fourth pitch he saw found some real estate in right field, allowing Blake to scramble home and giving Pittsfield the early lead — one they refused to relinquish.
Herrera was standing at third by the time the dust settled, finishing the day 3 for 3 — a home run shy of the cycle. Herrera bolted home on a passed ball and scored twice in the outing.
Micah Roberts generated some two-out action for Pittsfield in the second inning. A bloop single tight-roped the first-base line before dropping in. The hit gave leadoff batter Christian Barry an opportunity — one he didn’t take for granted.
“I just picked the perfect spot, right where I wanted it and swung,” Barry said. On top of that, the ball landed where he wanted, over the center-field fence for a two-run Barry bomb, pushing Pittsfield’s lead to 4-0.
Great Barrington (3-2), the second time through the lineup, saw runners reach second base in the third and fourth innings. However, Herrera did enough to keep GB Stars at bay.
Pittsfield American Little League wins District 1 Championship
Pittsfield American beat Great Barrington 6-2 in the Little League District 1 Championship on Thursday at Olympian Meadows complex in Great Barrington.
To purchase photos click here
“I just wanted to keep hitting the right spots and do everything I could to get out of the inning,” he said.
The Barrington baserunners broke through in the fifth. Ian Lanoue worked a walk and made his way around the bases for GB’s first run of the game.
Pittsfield made a pitching change in the frame and called on Barry to limit the damage. Not only did he strike out two batters to end the fifth, but also escaped a jam with two runners on base in the sixth inning to seal the game.
“I was just trying to block everything out and throw strikes,” Barry said. “I know I have a good team behind me so I didn’t have to worry too much.”
While Barry remained confident on the hill, the Great Barrington rally caps had a bit of magic in them. Sean Fenig, Brady Carpenter and Andrew Miller knocked three straight singles to begin the sixth. Miller’s hit scored Fenig, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
August Luf started for Great Barrington and struck out three batters in four-plus innings of work. He received some big-time help from his defense, especially Darius Taliaferro in the fourth inning. The center fielder, atop his horse, tracked down three straight outs to retire the side.
Great Barrington reached the District title game on the shoulders of a 3-1 record in pool play.
“Getting loud during at-bats really helped me personally, knowing that people are behind me supporting me,” Luf said of the team’s bond.
While the season came to an end for GB, every player left the field with a smile on their face.
“I got a lot of friendships out of this season that I didn’t really think I would get,” Luf said. “That was the best part about the team.”
When Barry retired the final batter via strikeout, American took the honorary march around the field with the championship banner.
“It’s a special moment,” Herrera said. “It’s a thrill and I’m just happy to be here.”
“We all have a great relationship with each other,” Barry added. “It is fun for us to go around together after such a big win.”
Pittsfield American has the weekend to soak up the win, but there is still work to be done. The state tournament is slated to begin early next week as teams begin setting their sights on the Little League World Series, which begins on August 19 in Williamsport, Pa.
———
GB 000 011 — 2 3 1
American 220 02x — 6 8 0