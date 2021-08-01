GLOUCESTER — It came down to the last at-bat.
Pittsfield American’s Christian Barry, who had homered on the second pitch in the top of the first inning, barreled up the first pitch he saw from Peabody West pitcher Cullen Pasterick with two outs in the sixth.
Instead of that ball getting to the outfield and perhaps rolling to the fence, Peabody shortstop James DiCarlo moved to his left and caught the hot smash. That robbed Barry of a likely hit and ended the dream of a Massachusetts state championship for Pittsfield American.
Peabody West, by scoring five runs in the top of the second inning, escaped with a 6-5 win to claim the banner and a trip to Bristol, Conn., next week for the New England championship.
“They did not give up,” Pittsfield American manager Ty Perrault said. “They weren’t going to give up until the last out.”
The game featured two of the more celebrated Little League squads in the Bay State. Pittsfield American made it to its third Final Four in the last four years, winning the title in 2018 and falling in the final in 2016 and 2021. Peabody West lost in the 2010 championship game and made it to the Final Four in 2013. Peabody’s last title came in 2009, the last year of double-elimination baseball.
The last time a Pittsfield and a Peabody team matched up in a championship game was 2001 when Pittsfield South beat Peabody West 2-0.
The six runs Peabody West scored were as many as Pittsfield American had given up in sectional and state play combined.
After trailing 6-3, Pittsfield American used the bottom half of its order to spark a rally that made it a one-run game.
The aforementioned DiCarlo would have been the most valuable player of the game had such a trophy been awarded. He went 3 for 3 with a three-run double to left center in the second inning. He robbed Barry of a hit in the sixth and robbed Sebastian Herrera of a hit in the fourth. That one might have been the harder one to take because American had scored two runs with Jack Bellefontaine’s squeeze-bunt base hit scoring pinch runner Sam Glockner and Barry’s base hit scoring Sam Gyurjan, who had doubled.
Herrera scorched an 0-1 pitch from Pasterick up the middle, but DiCarlo quickly got to the hole and caught the ball. A base hit would have tied the score.
“The thing I really want to stress is it was all 12 kids,” Perrault said. “We had a star. Christian is a very special player. But it wasn’t a one-man show. It was a 12-man show.”
Barry and Kevin Konefal each had two hits for Pittsfield American.
The day couldn’t have started much better for Pittsfield American. Barry led off the game with a home run over the center field fence. It was the second consecutive day he had led off with a home run, and it was his 30th homer of 2021.
Cam Blake got to second on an error by the usually surehanded DiCarlo. One out later, Konefal singled to center, scoring Blake with the second run.
Instead of being shaken, the Section 4 champions went to work in the top of the second.
Brendan Kobierski beat out a slow roller to Ryan Stannard at short for a single. Herrera walked Ryan Skerry and Jackson Taylor to load the bases, and Gabriel Casiano singled a run in.
After Ty Lomasney struck out, DiCarlo hit a 1-2 pitch into the left-center field gap. A diving Glockner couldn’t come up with it. DiCarlo ended up on second with a three-run double. The next batter was Aidan Horgan, who struck out. With Pasterick up, DiCarlo stole third and came home on a wild pitch, making it 5-2.
Pittsfield had beaten Peabody 4-0 on Day 1 of pool play, so one might think that the home run could have shaken Peabody.
“We talked about that,” Peabody manager Mark Bettencourt said. “We’re a team that usually jumps up early. Here, we were getting jumped on early. It was the opposite. We told them they have some real good hitters. We know No. 0 [Barry] and No. 7 [Herrera] are two of the best hitters in this tournament, and if they do damage they do damage. We have to keep the rest of them down.”
While Peabody West did score one more run, Herrera made it tough on them. The right hander, who struck out eight in the game, struck out the side in the third and retired the first two hitters in the fifth before Peabody parlayed a double and two singles into what proved to be the deciding run.
For his part, Perrault said that he was thrilled with the way the 11-year-old rebounded on the mound.
“In warmups he was right on. He was out here dancing and he was ready to go. The first inning he cruised but in the second inning, he ran into a little problem,” Perrault said. “He gathered himself, made some good pitches, struck some guys out and got us into the sixth inning. One out in the sixth inning is about where he gets us anyway. Not even the sixth, usually in the fifth. He really showed a lot of mettle there.
“For him as a 11-year-old, this was a huge learning experience.”
Unsurprisingly, there were tears when the Pittsfield American players received their finalist medals and pins. The fact that they aren’t heading for Connecticut stings, but their manager said they have nothing to hang their heads about.
“I think we were all surprised by how successful they were,” said Perrault. “The work ethic, the attitudes in practice, just wanting to be there and loving to be there. Never once did they say ‘We don’t want to practice today.’ I think that’s what got them here.
“Going in, we probably weren’t the most talented team here, but they just played together.”
———
Peabody W. 050 100 — 6 7 4
P. American 210 200 — 5 7 2
Cullen Pasterick and Aidan Horgan. Sebastian Herrera 5 1/3, Kevin Konefal 2/3 and Christian Barry. W — Pasterick. L — Herrera. 2B — PW: James DiCarolo, Thad Broughton. PA: Sam Gyurjan. HR — PA: Christian Barry. LOB — PW 2. PA 5.