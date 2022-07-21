Pittsfield American staves off elimination in the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament

PITTSFIELD — Two days and nearly 500 miles in their parents’ vehicles, the members of the Pittsfield American 12-year old Little League All-Stars were feeling a little down. A Wednesday loss at Leominster didn’t help matters any.
“We were definitely a little shaken up” after the loss to Leominster, Pittsfield’s Mason Daley said. “We got our heads into this game, and we knew if we were to lose we were done.
“I think we played very well as a team and overall, we were confident.”
The confidence grew right from the start. Daley hit a three-run home run to cap off a big first inning as the District 1 champions eliminated District 4 champion Rutland 12-1, in a game at Deming Park stopped after four innings by the 10-run rule. Daley was on the mound and held Rutland to three hits and struck out six.
With the win, Pittsfield advances back to Leominster for a Friday, 5:30 p.m. game. Should Pittsfield win Friday, American would return home to Deming for a Saturday “if” game at 1 p.m.
Pittsfield American scored most of its runs thanks to the longball. In addition to Daley’s three-run homer, Sebastian Herrera and Eli Kristenson each hit two-run shots for manager Ty Perrault’s squad.
“I was concerned after last night,” Perrault said. “After two trips down to the Worcester area in 95-plus degree heat, I thought we lost a lot last night. We only had three hits and 10 strikeouts at the plate. We were tired. We came home and definitely juiced up the batteries.”
Perrault and coaches Joe Skutnik and Tanner Hanford might have been excused if they thought “Not again,” at the start. Ben Sykes hit a shot back up the middle but Rutland starter Caleb LaRoche snared it out of the air for an out.
Herrera and Brendan Merwin followed with singles and Mario Zerbato walked to load the bases. Aiden Arseneau got credit for an RBI fielder’s choice and after a wild pitch plated Merwin, Kristensen walked on a 3-2 pitch. Next up was Daley, who hit an 0-2 pitch over the wall in center field, plating Zerbato and Kristensen ahead of him, for what turned out to be an insurmountable 5-0 lead.
“He threw two strikes right down the middle that I didn’t swing at. Then I wasn’t thinking of anything. I was just trying to put it in play,” said Daley. “I swung, barreled it up and it was a home run.”
For Rutland, 15-4 winners over Amherst in an elimination game on Wednesday, getting down big early was far from optimal.
“Those guys can hit. We knew they could hit,” Rutland manager Jeremy Bujnowski said. “If we wanted to move on, we knew we had to play five games in five days. Caleb, our starter, was making good pitches and they were hitting them. They were hitting them off the dirt and into the stands.”
Daley’s teammates got into the act when Herrera hit one out to straightaway center field, plating Sykes in front of him. In the third, Arseneau led off with a single and came home on Kristenson’s opposite-field homer to right. Pittsfield added three runs, two on a Zerbato double, in the fourth to make it 12-0.
With the big early lead, it was up to Daley to keep Rutland off the board. He did just that.
Rutland’s first hit came on a bunt single by Jake Geloso in the second. LaRoche singled with two outs in the third, while leadoff Ben Bujnowski hit the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning over the fence in left-center for a solo home run.
And when Colin Carson popped to Herrera at shortstop, Pittsfield American had its win.
“[Daley] did a great job. We’ve been working with him in the bullpen since we picked this team, knowing it was going to come to this moment,” said Perrault of his right hander who had only pitched one inning in the entire All-Star tournament. “He just did a great job. He had all three pitches [fastball, curve, slider] working. He was real confident. They’re just three totally different speeds, and they were off-balance. They’re a good hitting team, but he kept them off-balance.”
Now, it’ll be back to Leominster, some 242 miles away, and the need to win twice against the District 3 champions in order to clinch a spot in the state championships next week in Braintree.
“They’re a very, very good team,” Perrault said of Friday’s foe. “We will have to play our best game to date, twice, to beat them. That’s how good they are. I think we can. We have Sebastian going on the mound tomorrow and if he can win that, we have Brendan. We have our top two guys lined up.
“It’s not exactly how we planned on getting to it. Tomorrow’s going to be a test.”
———
Pittsfield 523 3 — 12 9 1
Rutland 000 1 — 1 2 0
Game ended after 4 innings by the 10-run rule.
Mason Daley and Mario Zerbato. Caleb LaRoche 2+, Sam Unfricht 2 and Colin Carson. W — Daley. L — LaRoche. 2B — PA: Zerbato. HR — R: Ben Bujnowski. PA: Daley, Sebastian Herrera, Eli Kristenson.