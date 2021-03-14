PITTSFIELD — High school students rising before the sun on the weekend may sound a bit unusual, but that was the case on Sunday.
Swimmers from Pittsfield and Taconic gathered bright and early at The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires to celebrate senior day and partake in the season's lone meet.
The Pittsfield girls defeated Taconic 66-28 and the Taconic boys defeated Asa Chard, the only boy swimming for Pittsfield, 56-6.
Not only were the festivities slated to begin at 9 a.m., but daylight saving time struck Sunday, so it was actually a bit closer to 8 a.m.
"It was a little tough," Pittsfield's Caitlin Hall said of the early morning, "but I was definitely excited to get up and swim at my last meet."
Pittsfield and Taconic swimmers got the OK to jump into the pool two weeks ago and began preparing for the season.
"Within a week of kids attending hybrid classes there were emails about putting this type of season together," Pittsfield coach Jim Harrington said. "I am very thankful that the administration was able to put together a season."
The season, despite being a single meet, gave Hall and fellow Generals Connor Mooney, Connor Hayford, Keegan Vittum and Yael Snowise, along with Taconic's Brodiann Magner, one last morning by the pool with their teammates.
"It was so huge when we got the call about having a season," Taconic coach Marisa Plant said. "I was so excited for Brodiann because she has put so much time and effort into this program and has been the backbone for a couple of years — she is a swimmer who is always there for the team."
"I had some nerves coming into today, but I was really focused on my family and they were calming me down," Magner said. "I wish things would've been better [regarding the pandemic], but in the end it's still senior day."
Mooney and Hayford didn't swim on Sunday, but were still in attendance to celebrate.
"It is really nice to see everyone happy," Hayford said. "For the amount of people on our team, everyone has always gotten along, which is pretty impressive for a team sport."
Hall transferred schools following her sophomore year, but the team made her feel like she's been a General since Day 1.
"This team really made me feel welcomed," Hall said. "Everyone opened their arms and we bonded, it's been a family forever."
Inside the pool, Hall was part of first-place relay teams in both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Kiera Devine and Jackie Roccabruna were Pittsfield's big winners on the day. Devine was on the 400 free relay team, but also the 200 free relay that came in first. Individually, she had the fastest time in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Roccabruna secured gold in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and was also on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams.
Taconic's Mia Bencivenga showed little-to-no rust, winning the 200 medley and 100 breaststroke.
Practices were a bit different as only two people were allowed in each lane and swimmers had to start on opposite sides of the pool.
"We had only 10 days in the pool together," Plant said. "We tried to make it fun, but also worked on endurance for the meet."
On the boys side, Stevie Zuccalo showcased the speed that punched him a ticket to the Western/Central Massachusetts championship meet last season, winning both the 50 and 100 freestyle. He also swam on Taconic's 400 free relay team that earned gold.
Jack Bradway also won two individual events, taking the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He also swam in first-place winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Two weeks of unusual practices and just one meet wasn't what the class of 2021 envisioned for their senior campaigns. Even then, it was still a season.
"I was excited to practice and see my teammate's faces," Hall said. "We didn't think we would have a season and anything is better than nothing."
Harrington echoed Hall's comments when reflecting on the season.
"It has been great to be with the kids again," Harrington said. "They've had smiles on their faces and they're with their friends, even socially distanced.
"It is great for them mentally, physically and they were doing what they love to do."
Pittsfield girls 66, Taconic 28
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield 2:06.21 (Steinman, Bradford, Hall, Roccabruna); 2. Taconic 2:10.31 (Bencivenga, Zuccalo, Schettini, Gangell); 3. P. 2:32.84 (Chard, Snowise, Vittum, Harrington).
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:10.87; 2. Rumlow (P) 2:11.32; 3. Bencivenga (T) 2:13.22.
200 medley — 1. Zuccalo (T) 2:27.39; 2. Hall (P) 2:40.75; 3. Bradford (P) 2:43.75.
50 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.13; 2. Harrington (P) 30.99; 3. Gangell (T) 31.47.
100 butterfly — 1. Schettini (T) 1:13.19; 2. Hall (P) 1:14.25; 3. Vittum (P) 1:22.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.21; 2. Rumlow (P) 1:02.30; 3. Gangell (T) 31.47.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 5:48.75; 2. Bencivenga (T) 5:54.28; 3. Snowise (P) 6:29.81.
200 free relay — 1. P. 1:56.66 (Steinman, Rumlow, Snowise, Devine); 2. P 2:10.03 (Bradford, Chard, Harrington, Vittum); 3. T 2:21.68 (MacDonald, Magner, Rathbun, Gangell).
100 backstroke — 1. Steinman (P) 1:14.35; 2. MacDonald (T) 1:24.00; 3. Chard (P) 1:34.24.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zuccalo (T) 1:12.61; 2. Bradford (P) 1:22.36; 3. Snowise (P) 1:24.61.
400 free relay — 1. P. 4:07.97 (Hall, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna); 2. T. 4:25.04 (Schettini, Bencivenga, MacDonald, Zuccalo); 3. P. 4:49.52 (Harrington, Chard, Vittum, Steinman).
Taconic boys 56, Pittsfield 6
200 medley relay — 1. T. 2:28.45 (J. Bradway, Langlois, B. Bradway, DiTomasso).
200 freestyle — 1. J. Bradway (T) 2:36.34; 2. Trapani (T) 2:42.06.
200 medley — 1. B. Bradway (T) 2:36.57; 2. Chard (P) 2:41.78; 3. Langlois (T) 2:41.72 (placing per officials).
50 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo (T) 25:03; 2. Statley (T) 28.59.
100 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo (T) 59.29; 2. B. Bradway (T) 1:07.28.
200 free relay — 1. T 2:12.57 (DiTomasso, Statley, Langlois, Trapani).
100 backstroke — 1. J. Bradway (T) 1:22.97; 2. Statley (T) 1:32.31.
100 breaststroke — 1. Langlois (T) 1:20.69; 2. Chard (P) 1:25.16; 3. Trapani (T) 1:26.53.
400 free relay — 1. T 4:20.42 (B. Bradway, Zuccalo, J. Bradway, Langlois).