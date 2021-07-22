PITTSFIELD — The members of the Pittsfield 15-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars are happy to be heading to Trumbull, Conn., for the weekend. They may be happy, but then again, this trip to the New England Regionals is not a surprise.
"We're all real excited. It's the same place you want to be every year," said Pittsfield catcher Antonio Scalise, "and we're back."
The Western Massachusetts champions will head 100 miles south to Trumbull for the New England Regionals. Pittsfield advanced by sweeping a doubleheader from traditional rival Westfield back on July 14.
"We've worked really hard the last couple of years and didn't really get a chance last year," outfielder/closer Owen Salvatore said. "We think we could have gone last year. I think everyone is excited about getting back out there and showing everyone what we can do.
"We know ourselves that we're good enough to win this regional."
Pittsfield slides into Pool A of the eight-team regional. Manager Paul Brindle's team will open against Eastern Massachusetts champion Braintree today at 1 p.m. The other teams in the pool are Three Corners from the Northeast Kingdom section of Vermont and the host team.
Pool B consists of Connecticut champion New London, Rhode Island champion North Providence/Smithfield, New Hampshire champ Lamprey River and Skowhegan, the Maine champion.
Pittsfield will play Trumbull on Saturday at 7 p.m., and close out pool play with a 1 p.m., game against Three Corners on Sunday.
The top team in each pool gets a bye into the knockout round, with the third and second place teams playing on Monday.
The championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. The winner goes to the World Series that will be played Aug. 10-18, in Eagle Pass, Texas. For those trying to Google it, Eagle Pass is on the Texas-Mexico border.
If Trumbull, Conn., sounds familiar to Berkshire County baseball fans, it should. It was there, back in 2015, that a team of 15-year-old Pittsfield All-Stars beat Trumbull 7-3 in the championship game. Jake McNeice got the complete-game victory.
With the championship, the Pittsfield squad went to the Babe Ruth World Series in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
"When they all joined forces as 13-year-olds, we knew we had something special," said Paul Brindle, who managed this group as 13s to a New England Regional title and a berth in the Babe Ruth World Series in Westfield. Last year, there was no summer Babe Ruth tournament, but this team played in the Eastern New York Baseball League, and went 10-1.
"They're all friends in school. They were all in the same middle schools, and they're just a great group together," said Brindle. "Last year, as 14-year-olds, I thought we had another great opportunity. They all got bigger, stronger. They all worked hard in the offseason. That got taken away because of COVID.
"This year, we've seen a lot of really good stuff together as a group. The advantage we have is they know me as a coach, they know what to expect and I know what I'm getting from each one of them."
Seven of those 12 players were members of the Pittsfield American team that went to the Little League Regionals in Bristol, Conn., back in 2018, so they have been teammates for longer than the last three years. The other members of this team were Pittsfield National teammates.
"It helps a lot" to have played together, said Scalise. "We all have this chemistry with each other. All of us have little different plays that we can run with each other. It's real nice to have that for so long."
"The chemistry we have built up is insane," Salvatore said. "All of us are family at this point. We rely on each other enough to make big plays when we need to. We know people are going to make big plays when it's needed. That helps us a lot."
Brindle said the first two starters for his team in Connecticut will be Damon Pause in the game against Braintree and Cam Sime will pitch in the game against Trumbull. That's how Brindle set things up in the tourney against Westfield. Pause was the winning pitcher in the 7-3 victory, giving up three hits and striking out seven. Sime held Westfield to one hit and struck out five in the 10-0 game, that ended after five innings.
The Pittsfield side is deep with pitching. Charlie Wendell, Christian Salzarulo, Brayden Gutzmer, Ben Cornish and closer Salvatore can also throw.
"What I've noticed this year is we're still a really good pitching and defensive team. That's what we've always been. We win one-run games, we lose one-run games," Brindle said. "What I've noticed this year is that everyone has gotten better as a hitter. We're anticipating, or hoping, to put up some runs this weekend."