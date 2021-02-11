High school athletes in Pittsfield are one step closer to playing sports after the School Committee on Wednesday night unanimously approved returning to fields of play.
Pittsfield is joining the North Adams and Lee School Districts in approving an eventual return to sports.
"This is the most optimistic I've felt since March, 2020," Pittsfield Public Schools director of athletics Jim Abel said Thursday morning. "There's a cautious optimism there. As excited as you get, you need to rein it in a little bit and not get too far ahead of yourself."
Currently, Wahconah, Mount Greylock, Mount Everett, Hoosac Valley and Monument Mountain are participating in basketball, Nordic and Alpine skiing, if they have teams in those sports. Lenox is competing only in Alpine Skiing with other Berkshire County high schools. McCann Tech did not compete in regular fall season, and does not have plans to participate in either winter or the Fall II season.
Lee and Drury are scheduled to begin ramping back up on Feb. 22.
"Boys and girls basketball has been approved for competition starting Feb. 22," a tweet from Drury Athletics read, "as long as students are in school in a hybrid model."
Pittsfield, according Abel, said that PHS and Taconic should get going with team meetings and the like on March 1 and 2, with actual on-the-court, in the pool or snow practices starting March 3. Pittsfield and Taconic have boys and girls basketball teams, swimming and alpine skiing.
Abel said "in an ideal world," he anticipates playing six games over the course of two to three weeks.
According to the Pittsfield AD, the Fall II season has been tweaked in Berkshire County to run from March 20 until May 2, with spring sports starting up in late April and running through the first weekend in July.
"Those schools ... who have started, they may not choose to go all the way up to March 19, because they've gotten games in," Abel said, noting the county's athletic directors approved the winter and Fall II adjustments, and sent it to the principals who also approved it. "Depending on how many games they get in, they may not choose to go that late. That provides some breathing room for those other schools to play each other before they transition to the Fall II."
This plan is going to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Abel said that he is working on a plan for swimming to get some kind of competition.
The athletic director said his phone, his social media and email — from players, coaches and parents — has been pretty busy since the school committee voted in favor of resuming sports.
"Oh yeah," he said with a laugh. "Last night, overnight, this morning, oh yeah. In a good way, with excitement. We've got a path. Let's work all that stuff out. We're going to have something very deliberate, very calculated and very clear."
Abel said that any coach who chooses not to coach in this winter or Fall II season would be welcomed back the next regular season. It is the same thing for students who choose not to play because of the pandemic. It will not be held against them.
"Given the circumstances of this year and the goals are less about X's and O's and about competition winning or championships," Abel said, "at this point, it's more about engagement and opportunities and connecting kids, and trying to provide them something in terms of social and emotional health."