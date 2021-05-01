PITTSFIELD — Friday night's match between the Generals and the Spartans was one decided by the slimmest of margins.
Pittsfield and Monument Mountain entered penalty kicks with the game tied 0-0 at the end of regulation. Both teams hit their first four attempts, before Pittsfield keeper Will Kinne saved Monument's fifth shot and gave his team a path to victory.
Not only did Danny Kankam follow that path, he reached the finish line by converting the attempt.
Petie Breitmaier, Freddy Lopez, Luke Peplowski and Matt Miller were the other shooters to score for the Generals during penalty kicks.
Pittsfield will face Mount Greylock in the Berkshire North championship on Sunday. These teams met back on April 19 and the Mounties came away with a 1-0 victory.