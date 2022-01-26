PITTSFIELD — For three quarters, the Pittsfield boys basketball team hung with Albany's Green Tech. Unfortunately for the Generals, the first quarter really did them in.
The visitors outscored PHS 24-5 in the first quarter and never trailed as Green Tech beat PHS 84-52 in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader at the Moynihan Field House.
Zay Little had 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter for Green Tech. Dayshaun Wlaton had a game-high 22 points for the winners.
Carter Mungin had 16 points for PHS, while Nick Brindle added 12.
———
GREEN TECH (84)
Carter 4-0-10, Pharr 4-0-8, Waton 6-9-22, Little 6-1-15, Perkins 3-2-8, Williams 4-1-9, Mayben 4-0-9, King 0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-2, Downey 0-1-1, Johnson 0-0-0. Totals 32-14-84
PITTSFIELD (52)
Wheeler 2-1-5, Solomon 1-2-4, Arce-Jackson 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-6, Mungin 6-2-16, Salvie 0-0-0, Brindle 5-0-14, Jackson 3-1-7, Racine 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-52.
Green Tech 24 20 20 20 — 84
Pittsfield 5 18 15 14 — 52
3-point goals — GT 6 (Carter 2, Little 2, Walton, Mayben). P 8 (Brindle 4, Brown 2, Mungin 2).
Monument Mountain 63, South Hadley 61
SOUTH HADLEY — Khalil Carlson scord 18 points as the Spartans hung on for the hard-fought victory.
"It was a nice bounce-back win for Monument after losing to Baystate Academy on Monday," Monument coach Randy Koldys said. "It was a very hard-fought, gutsy win. I was really proud of our effort in the second half."
The Spartans led 19-13 after one quarter, but went cold and was outscored 16-6 to trail 29-25 at intermission.
Monument outscored the home team 19-12 n the third quarter and led 62-61 in the waning seconds. Carlson blocked a shot by South Hadley's Chase Mathers, who had a game-high 22 points. Caden Gidarakos, who finished with 13, made one of two free throws. Carlson was guarding the inbounds pass with 1.4 seconds left. South Hadley couldn't get it in, and Monument had its win.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (63)
Chandler-Ellerbee 4-0-8, Kronenberg 0-0-0, Gidarakos 4-3-13, Hanavan 0-2-2, Carr 2-0-5, Carlson 8-2-18, Wellenkamp 2-3-9, McElroy 2-2-6, Arienti 1-0-2. Totals 23-12-63.
SOUTH HADLEY (61)
Harris 0-0-0, Dawson 0-1-1, Brock 0-0-0, Laporte 1-0-2, C. Quinn 5-9-21, Mathers 8-2-22, Mendoza 2-0-4, L. Quinn 3-0-9, Wykowski 1-0-2. Totals 20-12-61.
Monument 19 6 19 19 — 63
South Hadley 13 16 12 20 — 61
3-point goals — MM 5 (Wellenkamp 2, Gidarakos 2, Carr). SH 9 (Mathers 4, L. Quinn 3, C. Quinn 2)
Mount Everett 54, Westfield Tech 50
WESTFIELD — Playing without Michael Ullrich, out with an injury, four Eagles scored in double figures to defeat Westfield Tech.
Anthony Rahilly had 15 for the Eagles, who got out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, but were ahead only 26-23 at halftime as the home team outscored Jowe Warren's squad 17-9 in the second quarter. Decarlo Lincoln, who scored a game-high 24 points, had nne points for Westfield in the second quarter.
Jordi Peck and Ben Monteleone had 11 points each, while Matt Lowe chipped in with 10.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (54)
Foster 2-0-4 Duquette 0-0-0, Peck 5-0-11, Monteleone 4-0-11, Lowe 4-0-10, Rahilly 6-2-15, Warren 1-0-2. Totals 22-2-54.
WESTFIELD TECH (50)
Navarro 0-2-2 Westcott 2-0-4, Strumer 6-0-12, Slack 1-0-2, Zelazko 0-0-0, Dom. Lincoln 3-0-6, Dec. Lincoln 10-1-24, Lewis 0-0-0, Slattery 0-0-0. Totals 22-3-50
Mount Everett 17 9 11 17 — 54
Westfield Tech 6 16 12 15 — 50
3-point goals — M 8 (Monteleone 3, Lowe 2, Warren, Rahilly, Peck). WT 3: )Dec. Lincoln 3)
High School hockey
Drury 6, Easthampton 5
EASTHAMPTON — Zach Lillie scored two goals and added an assist while visiting Drury withstood a late flurry to beat Easthampton.
It was two goals early in the third period by Brandon Lincoln that put the Blue Devils up 6-3. The Eagles got two goals in the final minute, the last one with 34.7 seconds left, but they could not get the game-tying goal.
Nick Abuisi and Tyler Pettit also scored goals for the Blue Devils.
High School swimming
Wahconah sweeps Taconic Hills
PITTSFIELD — The Wahconah swim team swept a meet against Taconic Hills. The girls won 75-72, while the boys won 64-12.
The girls meet came right down to the final race. The visitors trailed, but Wahconah's Sarah Curti, Abby Cobb, Sheffield Drewery and Elizabeth Wheeler won the 400 free relay to clinch the victory.
There were only two contested boys races, and Taconic Hills' Neil Howard III won in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
———
Wahconah girls 75, Taconic Hills 72
Medley Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Emma Avena, Jacquie Arre, Leo Plaza, Haley Olson); 2. Wahconah 2:38.69.
200 free — 1. Emma Avenia (TH) 2:36.53; 2. Ella Reardon (W) 2:46.13; 3. Sarah Curti 2:56.31.
200 IM — 1. Jacquie Arre (TH) 3:08.03; 2. Sarah Kunzmann (W) 3:11.03; 3. Elizabeth Wheeler (W) 3:20.8.
50 free — 1. Abby Cobb (W) 37.38; 2. Haley Olson (TH) 30.54; 3. Charlotte Hermance (TH) 44.46.
100 butterfly — 1. Leo Plaza (TH) 1:19.14; 2. Wheeler 1:37.32; 3. Autumn Keefner (W) 1:47.22.
100 free — 1. Avenia (TH) 1:11.51; 2. Sheffield Drewry (W) 1:22.55; 3. Isabelle Hamman 1:30.13.
500 free — 1. Sarah Curti (W) 6:11.44; 2. Cobb 6:42.44; 3. Olson 7:12.40.
200 free relay — 1. Wahconah (Drewry, Kunzmann, Reardon, Curti) 2:18.79; 2. Taconic Hills 2:19.41.
100 back — 1. Plaza 1:20.78; 2. Kunzmann 1:34.58 3. Drewry 1:34.85.
100 breast — 1. Arre 1:37.75; 2. Keefner 1:39.31; 3. Reardon 1:42.41.
400 free relay — 1. Wahconah (Curti, Cobb, Drewry, Wheeler) 5:27.08; 2. Taconic Hills 6:27.28.
TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES
Boys Basketball
Lenox 63, Greenfield 57
GREENFIELD — The Lenox boys got hot on the road and spoiled a strong start by host Greenfield on Tuesday night.
The Millionaires lit up the away gym with 11 3-pointers, coming from down seven at halftime to beat rein in the Green Wave.
Emmett Shove scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Brandon Armstrong had 11 of his 17 after halftime. Meanwhile, Cliff Flynn canned four triples for 14 points.
Lenox scored 22 in the final frame, breaking what was a 41-41 game through three quarters.
The Millionaires improve to 5-6 and move to .500 in the Hampshire South at 4-4.
———
LENOX (63)
Shove 7-1-18, Reinholt 2-0-4, Armstrong 6-2-17, Butler 3-1-8, Flynn 5-0-14, Mickle 0-0-0, Larmon 1-0-2. Totals 24-4-63.
GREENFIELD (57)
Gibson 4-0-9, Driscoll 1-0-2, Zacarra 3-0-7, Murray 4-5-10, Jacobs 1-1-3, Breoz 4-3-11, Podolsky 1-0-3, Carballo 3-0-6. Totals 21-9-57.
Lenox 13 13 15 22 — 63
Greenfield 22 11 8 16 — 57
3-pointers — LX 11 (Flynn 4, Shove 3, Armstrong 3, Butler); G 6 (Murray 3, Gibson, Zacarra, Podolsky).
Frontier 58, Drury 48
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils were out-scored by 12 points in the fourth quarter of a 10-point loss on Tuesday.
Visiting Frontier scored 18 in the final frame, coming from down 42-40 to overtake and pull away from Drury.
Drury put three scorers in double figures, led by Ben Moulton's 21 points, but got little from anywhere else. Louis Guillotte had 13 points, but was held to four baskets, while Amont David added 10 points.
The Blue Devils drop to 8-3 and lost their first game in the Hampshire South, where they are now 4-1.
———
FRONTIER (58)
Boyden 5-0-11, Fellows 0-0-0, Ruggiano 0-0-0, Dubreiul 3-0-6, Thomson 3-7-13, Spearance 1-3-6, Martin 3-0-11, Brown 4-3-11. Totals 20-13-58.
DRURY (48)
Moulton 9-1-21, Davignon 0-0-0, Pettengill 2-0-4, David 4-1-10, Davis 0-0-0, Guillotte 4-5-13. Totals 19-7-48.
Frontier 13 9 18 18 — 58
Drury 11 11 20 6 — 48
3-pointers — F 5 (Martin 3, Boyden, Spearance); D 3 (Moulton 2, David).
Girls Basketball
Belchertown 45, Mount Greylock 32
BELCHERTOWN — The Mounties got behind the 8-ball early on Tuesday night, scoring just four points in the first quarter on the road.
A 21-13 halftime deficit wasn't insurmountable, but Belchertown added to that advantage in the third quarter and then was able to trade baskets to the finish line.
Avery Klingensmith had the hot hand for the Orioles, scoring a game-high 20 points. The Mounties to 11 points from Abby Scialabba and a pair of 3-pointers from Emma Newberry, but fell to 3-6 on the season.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (32)
Leveque 0-3-3, Newberry 3-0-8, Art 0-0-0, Branna 0-1-1, Quagliano 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0, Scialaba 5-0-11, Sullivan 1-0-2, Gilooly 1-0-2, Coody 2-1-5. Totals 12-5-32.
BELCHERTOWN (45)
Klingensmith 7-4-20, LaFlamme 5-0-11, Camerota 1-0-2, Troy 1-4-6, Cooper 0-2-2, Laroche 2-0-4. Totals 16-10-45.
Mount Greylock 4 9 7 12 — 32
Belchertown 8 13 12 12 — 45
3-pointers — MG 3 (Newberry 2, Scialabba); B 3 (Klingensmith 2, LaFlamme).
Easthampton 32, Lee 29
EASTHAMPTON — On a frosty offensive night, the host Eagles outscored the Wildcats 10-6 in the fourth quarter to eke out a victory in a defensive struggle.
"Neither team could get much going offensively as both teams had off shooting nights," Lee coach Rick Puleri wrote in an email. "We survived some foul trouble in the first half but just couldn’t make enough shots which was a credit to their defense."
Emma Downie had all five of her points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles, who went on to win the Franklin West affair against Lee (5-3, 3-1).
Emma Puleri, who was held to three points in the first half, came on strong and finished with 10.
———
LEE (29)
Hall 1-0-2, Kelly 1-0-2, Maoney 1-6-8, M. Pueri 1-0-3, E. Puleri 1-0-3, Brown 2-0-4. Totals 9-10-29.
EASTHAMPTON (32)
K. Downie 1-0-2, E. Downie 1-3-5, Bentley 3-0-8, Massa 0-1-1, Morse 5-2-14, Bellakih 1-0-2, Damon 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-0-0, Donovan 0-0-0. Totals 11-6-32.
Lee 9 1 13 6 — 29
Easthampton 6 5 11 10 — 32
3-point goals — Lee 1 (Mia Puleri). E'hamp 3 (Morse 2, Bentley).