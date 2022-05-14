DALTON — It might have taken a month to wrap things up, but wrap them up Pittsfield's baseball team did.
The Generals were leading Wahconah 3-1 back on April 16, when rain forced suspension of the game. The teams were back at Pine Grove Park Saturday, and Cam Sime took the hill. All Sime did was pitch four perfect innings while the Generals scored six runs over the final four frames to beat the host Warriors 9-1.
Patrick Rindfuss swung the big bat both days for Pittsfield. He was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and five runs batted in. He was a single away from hitting for the cycle.
It was a bounce-back win for PHS, which had dropped a 12-8 decision on Friday at Pope Francis.
The win evens Pittsfield's record at 8-8. Wahconah falls to 6-9.
Back in April, Owen Alfonso's second-inning single plated Pat McLaughlin, tying the game at 1-1. Pittsfield took the lead for keeps with two runs in the third. Sime walked, scored on Rindfuss' triple and Chase Racine followed with an RBI single.
Pittsfield starter Connor Lavinio loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-batter, but with two outs, got Braedyn Melle looking at strike three to end the threat. Wahconah had also left the bases loaded in the second inning.
The rain came and the teams came back to Dalton on Saturday.
The Generals erupted for three runs in the fourth as Luke Mele singled and stole second. Sime singled and the two runners stole to take second and third. Rindfuss followed with a three-run home run.
That was more than enough of a margin for Sime, who retired all 12 hitters he faced. No Wahconah batter got the ball out of the infield. The game ended with strikeouts by Alfonso, Ethan Orsini and Scott Duma.
Pittsfield is at Taconic Monday and will go to West Springfield on Wednesday. Wahconah will host Granby on Monday and will play at Monson Wednesday. Wednesday is the cutoff date for games to count toward the PVIAC's Western Mass. tournament.
