GREAT BARRINGTON — You can’t get something from nothing, but the Pittsfield girls are taking everything they can from this shortened 2021 basketball campaign.
The Generals took the court for the first time in roughly a year and left Monument Mountain with a 42-39 win with the help of a 3-point bucket from senior Kamille Sistrunk in the game’s closing seconds.
“I missed [basketball] a lot,” Sistrunk said postgame. “I didn’t expect it to be so dramatic and get the adrenaline going, but I am happy we won.”
The Generals (1-0) had roughly a week to prepare for their season opener and Sistrunk came ready to play with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc, including the game-winner. Following an impressive rookie campaign that included some noise in the Western Massachusetts Division II tournament, the sophomore duo of Randi and Jamie Duquette combined for 21 points on the night to give the Generals a much-needed lift.
Randi Duquette, who finished with a game-high 12 points, scored the only two points for Pittsfield in the first quarter as Monument (2-11) led 4-2 after eight minutes of play. Jamie Duquette scored three points in the second and finished the night with nine points and eight rebounds. Randi Duquette, who added six rebounds and three assists, scored four in the frame. Pittsfield’s senior trio of Sistrunk, Emery Sime and Alexi Sondrini helped the Generals score in bunches, each connected from deep in the period.
Lenah Helmke knotted the game at nine early in the second quarter with an offensive rebound that she returned for two points. The Spartans lead ballooned to five after Marti Cunningham found Natalie Lewis for her first of two 3-pointers on the night. Sime answered with a 3-pointer of her own and Sondrini’s shot from range gave Pittsfield a 17-15 lead. Emily Mead secured an offensive rebound of her own and the putback evened the score once again.
While the game remained close, Pittsfield massaged a slight lead until late in the fourth quarter after Jamie Duquette made an acrobatic shot at the buzzer, giving the Generals a 20-19 edge at the break.
Lewis reached double digits with 10 points and five rebounds. Helmke was Monument’s leading scorer with her knack to find open space in the paint, beating up the Generals inside with 11 points, five of which came from the free-throw line. She added four rebounds and two assists to her stat line.
Trailing by seven in the fourth, Monument’s Abby Dohoney canned a step-back trey to make the score 37-33. Free throws from Helmke and an offensive-rebound-turned-bucket from Elee Hull knotted the game at 39 with two minutes left.
Each team had chances, but Sistrunk’s bucket was the final points of the game, leaving less than three seconds on the clock. The Generals almost didn’t have a season, but are now working to make the most out of the few games that are available.
“We’re going into the season with our heads held high,” Sistrunk said. “As long as we have a good senior year and come out with a good season [we’ll be happy].”
The Pittsfield girls are back on the road Tuesday night, traveling to Hoosac Valley for a showdown with the Hurricanes. The Monument Mountain girls will host Mount Everett on Thursday.
———
Pittsfield 2 18 11 11 — 42
Monument 4 15 9 11 — 39
P (42)
Sime 2-0-5, Sistrunk 4-0-11, Williamson 0-0-0, Sondrini 1-0-3, R. Duquette 6-0-12, Supronowicz 0-0-0, J. Duquette 4-1-9, Creamer 0-0-0, Goodnow 1-0-2. Totals 18-1-42.
MM (39)
Dohoney 2-2-7, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Mead 1-0-2, Lewis 4-0-10, A. Wade 3-0-6, Velasco 0-0-0, M. Wade 0-0-0, Helmke 3-5-11, Hull 1-1-3. Total 14-8-39.
3-point field goals — P 5 (Sistrunk 3, Sime, Sondrini); MM 3 (Lewis 2, Dohoney).