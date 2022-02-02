GREAT BARRINGTON — The best advice for high school swimmers maneuvering the waves created by the COVID-19 pandemic is to focus on the moment, and what a moment it was at the Berkshire South Regional Community Center.
The Pittsfield girls trailed 77-75 entering Wednesday’s final event before the four-pack of Riley Steinman, Jackie Roccabruna, Kiera Devine and Hailey Rumlow earned a one-second win in the 400 free relay, catapulting the Generals to an 85-81 win over the Spartans.
“It is great to have a meet like this anytime in the season,” said Pittsfield swim coach Jim Harrington. “It’s good to finish like this and you almost have to be careful of an emotional letdown after you get a big boost like this.
“The girls swam fantastically and the last relay team earned its season-best by six seconds... It was great to be here in a great environment after dealing with COVID-19.”
Monument’s meet last Friday was the first time this season coach Jill Svirida had her full school of swimmers.
“We’ve had our bumps along the road this season — many of them,” Svirida said. “Having a close meet and duking it out in the last relay with Pittsfield, that is what it is all about.
“We’ve had great swims this season but it hasn’t felt totally normal. The kids have worked their butts off and they’ve done everything right, but we needed a meet like this to end the season.”
Pittsfield finished the 400 relay less than a second in front of the Spartans and featured swimmers responsible for five individual wins. Devine won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle while Roccabruna captured gold in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Steinman edged out a win in the 100 backstroke, topping Monument’s Helen Thorp by less than a second.
(tncms-inline)1489039667077042183[0](/tncms-inline)
“We’re still working to get back into pre-COVID form,” Harrington said. “We wish every meet was like this and they’re focused on thinking forward.”
Zoe Holmes and Carolina Chassi were at the center of Monument’s success. The pair helped Monument take a win in the 200 free relay. Additionally, Holmes won the 200 medley and 100 breaststroke while Chassi captured the butterfly.
Sam Cybulski and the Monument Mountain boys closed the season with a spotless 10-0 record after defeating Pittsfield 95-24.
Cybulski shined with wins in the 200 medley and 500 freestyle. Quinn Dillon double-dipped with gold medals in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Zach Annand (100 breaststroke) and Isaac Schultze (200 freestyle) each won events.
“We had a whole week where we didn’t swim at all but we’ve tried to maintain a business as usual approach as much as we could,” Svirida said.
Wednesday was also senior day for the Spartans as the postseason awaits for both of these teams. The next order of business is Saturday’s Berkshire County Individuals at New Lebanon High School.
“The girls are focused on continuous improvement and taking every meet as an opportunity, something we didn’t get last year,” Harrington said. “[The goal is to] keep them focused without being discouraged because they have seen best times in previous years and that is hard as an athlete to not be where you were two years ago.”
Despite inconsistent practice time, focusing on a moment — or an event in the pool — is how Berkshire County swimmers are breaking into the postseason field.
“We’re still working towards some cuts but we’re still on the path and keeping our eyes on the moment,” Svirida said. “That is what it is all about — this moment only, that is all we knew we had.”
Svirida and Monument Mountain’s seniors ended the meet with one last plunge into the pool to celebrate their time together.
“It’s a tradition and we love traditions with the Spartans,” Svirida said. “It’s a celebration of being back after not swimming last year and a celebration of having nine seniors this year.
“Some started swimming this year and others started as a sophomore and are sticking with me as seniors — it was a celebration of all those things.”
———
Pittsfield girls 85, Monument Mountain 81
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Roccabruna), 2:08.40; 2. Monument Mountain (Thorp, Demoveuao, Chassi, Thorp), 2:18.27; 3. Monument Mountain (Murray, A. Holmes, E. Roller, Molino) 2:46.22.
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:10.37; 2. Fife (MM) 2:11.87; 3. Paredes (P) 2:45.97.
200 medley — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 2:23.94; 2. Bradford (P) 2:39.50; 3. A. Holmes (MM) 2:48.45.
50 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.01; 2. Chassi (MM) 27.96; 3. Berard (P) 33.53.
100 butterfly — 1. Chassi (MM) 1:08.24; 2. Steinman (P) 1:10.43; 3. A. Holmes (MM) 1:21.90.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 58.96; 2. Rumlow (P) 1:01.28; 3. Thorp (MM) 1:04.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 5:46.82; 2. Fife (MM) 5:57.00; 3. Paredes (P) 7:43.19.
200 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Z. Holmes, A. Holmes, Beacco, Fife) 1:57.53; 2. Pittsfield (Bradford, Paredes, Siv, Rumlow) 2:06.79; 3. Monument Mountain (Murray, E. Roller, H. Roller, Molino), 2:32.69.
100 backstroke — 1. Steinman (P) 1:11.97; 2. Thorp (MM) 1:12.91; 3. Rumlow (P) 1:16.53.
100 breaststroke — 1. Z. Holmes (MM) 1:16.67; 2. Bradford (P) 1:22.60; 3. Berard (P) 1:32.10.
400 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Devine, Rumlow, Roccabruna) 4:04.72; 2. Monument Mountain (Thorp, Chassi, Fife, Z. Holmes) 4:05.53; 3. Pittsfield (Paredes, Siv, Berard, Chen), 5:35.44.
Monument Mountain boys 95, Pittsfield 24
200 medley relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Gray, Annand, Cybulski, Schultze) 2:00.57; 2. Monument Mountain (Van Schaick, Santos, McDougall, Murray) 2:34.99.
200 freestyle — 1. Schultze (MM) 2:14.45; 2. Murray (MM) 2:55.34; 3. Van Schaick (MM) 3:03.52.
200 medley — 1. Cybulski (MM) 2:19.39; 2. Gray (MM) 2:36.14.
50 freestyle — 1. Swanton (P) 25:81; 2. Chard (P) 25.97; 3. Redpath (MM) 26:02..
100 butterfly — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:01.76; 2. Annand (MM) 1:11.03.
100 freestyle — 1. Swanton (P) 57.77; 2. Chard (P) 58.69; 3. Santos (MM) 1:07.21.
500 freestyle — 1. Cybulski (MM) 5:27.47; 2. Schultze (MM) 6:04.75.
200 free relay — 1. Monument Mountain (Annand, Redpath, Dillon, Cybulski), 1:43.27; 2. Monument Mountain (Van Schaik, Murray, Santos, Gray), 1:59.25.
100 backstroke — 1. Dillon (MM) 1:08.17; 2. McDougall (MM) 1:26.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Annand (MM) 1:14.65; 2. Santos (MM) 1:43.83.