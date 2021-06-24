PITTSFIELD — After six years and five seasons at the helm, Pittsfield High School baseball coach Seamus Morrison has stepped down.
According to a released by Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday, Morrison had announced his resignation.
The Generals were eliminated from the Western Massachusetts Division I tournament on Monday, 11-0 by Westfield in a quarterfinal. PHS had a 9-4 record in the regular season and defeated Amherst in the opening round.
Morrison took over the program in 2016. There was no 2020 campaign due to the pandemic. Over five baseball seasons, Pittsfield amassed a regular season record of 62-31 and a 6-5 mark in the postseason. The Generals were 18-2 in 2019, but were eliminated in the D-I semifinals for the third time in four years. PHS, now the lone Division I team in Berkshire County, made Western Mass. in all five of Morrison's seasons.
"Coach Morrison has been dedicated to our student-athletes, our school, and the Pittsfield community, and we are grateful of his decade-plus service to the PHS baseball program," Pittsfield athletic director Jim Abel said in a statement. "We hope to ultimately appoint a new leader that will build upon coach Morrison's foundation, and further establish the PHS Baseball program."
Abel said the search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Prospective candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume and references online at www.pittsfield.net by July 12. The school hopes to make a hire prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Morrison, who played at PHS and then MCLA, was previously an assistant coach for Bob Moynihan at Pittsfield, before Moynihan retired after the 2015 season. Tom Rizzo was hired to replace Moynihan after the former coach spent 33 years at the helm. Rizzo, however, was not retained and Morrison took over the program before the spring season.
"In light of this coaching change, and after a thorough evaluation of our program, the circumstances provide an opportunity to re-establish the direction and leadership of the program for the future," Abel is quoted in the release.
Per the PPS statement: "In the next head coach, the school district will seek an individual with a philosophy consistent with the mission and goals of PHS, who is committed to leading a competitive program, and is capable of serving as a resource for students on and off the field."