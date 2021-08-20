PITTSFIELD — It was muggy and buggy on a late August evening, and coded phrases were being barked out on grass fields throughout the state.
In Berkshire County, Patrick Rindfuss took a snap in shorts and a T-shirt, his helmet snapped under his chin and threw a dart to Lou Rhodes, who dodged a coach and feigned bolting to a non-existent end zone.
High school football is back.
Berkshire County football programs were able to open preseason training camps Friday for a fall season, for the first time in two years. The miniature springtime “Fall II” season notwithstanding, This was the first opening day feeling for local student-athletes and coaches since August of 2019.
Day 1 of training camp for Pittsfield High football was Friday.
“Excited to get going at it,” said Rhodes, a senior captain for Pittsfield High. “We had a month of football in the spring, but I think the hard work over the summer is going to show.”
The Generals were 4-0 during Fall II, claiming a Berkshire County championship during the pandemic-altered season. As Rindfuss put it, he never really left football mode.
“We’re excited to build on what we accomplished last year, but at the same time, it’s a new year and we have to build from the ground up,” said the senior captain and quarterback. “Feels good to be out here with the guys”
There were tackling dummies and upside-down trash cans littering the field behind PHS, freshly mowed with clumps of grass padding the turf. Senior star Kieran Coscia and the team’s linemen were at one end pushing chutes and pulling guards, while the offensive skill position guys worked with Jezewski on a series of play calls.
“Just to get out on the field with the guys,” Jezewski responded when asked what he most looks forward to about Day 1 of camp. “I mean, we put in so much time in the offseason in the weight room, we take pride in how hard we work in the offseason, they put a ton of work in, and you want to hope it carries over when you have the opportunity to get on the field.”
With the Generals coming off such a strong Fall II campaign, it seems fair to ponder whether that momentum is still alive after just an abbreviated spring sports season and summer break.
“Been a lot of hard work the last two years, and with that spring season we got a lot of good building blocks,” said Coscia, another captain. “Definitely a team feeling coming into this year. Everybody is excited.”
Coscia was a track and field state qualifier for discus in the spring season, and recently announced his collegiate commitment to play football at Bucknell University.
“Going right from Fall II into spring sports, everybody was in good shape,” Coscia said. “We had our summer lifting program, but having that Fall II season is getting everybody up to speed a little quicker.
“We’re definitely lucky with the season we had and the upperclassmen we have.”
The team’s fourth senior captain, Collin Wellman, agreed. “Everything was fresh on our minds the entire time, so coming into this we’re a little better prepared than if we’d had the whole winter off.”
For Jezewski it’s been a dichotomy of being grateful for such a strong core of leadership — the Generals have 15 seniors — while also realizing the gap the youth will have to make up.
“The big thing is not having youth football the last year and a half, and for me, personally, not having P.E. classes. We haven’t been able to see these kids in the hallways,” said Jezewski, who teaches physical education at PHS. “Like Kieran was saying, these guys have a huge advantage coming off of spring football, doing what they do in college. For the young guys though, it’s not enough. ... It’s a really good senior class, really good junior class. Kids graduate, kids leave for prep school, you can’t control that stuff. We roll them up and continue to build.”
The crew of senior captains are careful not to stare too much in the rearview mirror of that spring season just four months ago. Rhodes said they’re using it as a confidence boost heading into the fall, but Coscia was sure to add, “ultimately, last season was last season. Lot of guys have eft and we’ve got some shoes to fill.”
“What happened last season doesn’t affect this season,” said Rindfuss. “It’s a whole new year, whole new team and we start building it up together today.”
As normal as it all seemed running drills behind the school, things aren’t yet fully business as normal. That was clear as PHS was breaking up its first practice Friday around 5 p.m. Coach Jezewski’s final instruction of the day, as his players headed to the locker room: “Masks on, cleats off.”