Eddie Mullin didn’t start pitching until high school, so his opportunities to throw a no-hitter had been pretty limited. Monday afternoon, that didn’t matter much.
Mullin threw his first-ever no-hitter for Pittsfield. The senior struck out six, did not walk anyone and only three Wahconah batters reached base in a 3-0 win over the Warriors at Jeff Reardon Field in Dalton.
“The last at-bat was a ground ball to me, and I threw to Christian” Marchbanks at first base to end the game. “It was just surreal. The moment I caught the ball, I knew.”
It wasn’t just Mullin’s first no-no. It was the first one for Pittsfield’s Seamus Morrison since he became the coach five seasons ago.
“I’ve had some great pitchers come through. He’s the first one to get one for me,” Morrison said. “I’m so proud of him.”
It was a big bounce-back effort for the senior, who gave up seven runs in a loss to Mount Greylock back on May 14.
“My changeup and my two-seam” fastball worked all day, Mullin said. “[Catcher Owen] Kroboth kind of felt that in warmups. We were feeling good when we were throwing. On the mound, it just went together.”
Mullin set the side down in order in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. No Wahconah hitter got past second base.
“Everything was working,” said Morrison. “He was getting ahead of batters. He was filling up the strike zone with his fastball and his curve. He was really working ahead and pitching to contact, which is something we’ve been preaching a lot lately. Especially with the pitch count and the early-season woes and the schedule, we’ve been really hammering home pitching to contact and letting the defense work.
“Today, obviously, it really worked for him and he had great success.”
Pittsfield (5-2) scored all of its runs in the second inning. With one out, Patrick Rindfuss and Mullin hit back-to-back singles. After Michael Grady walked, No. 9 hitter Owen Gutzmer hit a two-run single to left, plating Rindfuss and Mullin. Grady made it 3-0 when he scored on Luke Mele’s ground out.
Shane Bernardo pitched well for Wahconah (2-5), giving up just the three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out two