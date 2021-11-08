The Saints celebrate their win

The Saints celebrate their win against the Hurricanes at the Berkshire County Youth Football's junior super bowl championship games at BCC on Sunday.

PITTSFIELD — The Tiger-Saints were on the prowl Sunday evening at Berkshire Community College.

Pittsfield-Lanesborough churned up over 200 yards of the Gene Dellea Field turf and ran away with the Berkshire County Youth Football Junior Super Bowl 40-6 over Adams-Cheshire.

It was a monstrous ground effort, as the team ran 19 running plays for 212 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run by Amari Vanderpool in the fourth quarter to put the cherry on a game that was already out of reach.

It wasn't always that way for the A-C Hurricanes, though. After the Tiger-Saints jumped out to a 16-0 lead on touchdown runs of 5 and 59 yards from Benjamin Sykes, the Hurricanes fielded a kick a midfield with 5 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the first half.

Shane Faucher and Brayden Durant traded carries on a drive that featured nine plays and moved to the P-L 8-yard line. From there, Faucher bounced to the left sideline and beat the defense to the pylon to put A-C on the board with under a minute to play in the second quarter.

Pittsfield-Lanesborough quarterback Lilyana Ferris runs in for a touchdown against Adams-Cheshire at BCC on Sunday.

It was the first punch P-L took, and the Tiger-Saints didn't stay on the canvas long. Sykes fielded the ensuing kickoff at the P-L 45-yard line and proceeded to weave through traffic the other way, going 55 yards for the kick-return touchdown. Quarterback Lilyana Ferris ran in one of her three, 2-point conversion on the night and instead of entering halftime down 10, the Hurricanes had to stare at a 24-6 deficit.

Things compounded for A-C when the second-half kickoff was fumbled right back into the hands of P-L. Starting on the A-C 29, Zavian Champion gashed the defense for 11 yards, with a facemask penalty helping move inside the 10. On fourth-and-goal, Ferris ran up the gut on a stutter for the 7-yard touchdown. Her 2-pointer made it 32-6.

Adams-Cheshire's last chance to get back into the game was a 10-play drive that moved from its own 43 to the P-L 22 when Cooper Denault connected with Faucher for a 9-yard pass into the red zone. However, Sykes and Champion each broke into the backfield for back-to-back sacks, and on fourth-and-23, the Hurricanes turned it over on downs early in the fourth quarter.

Pittsfield-Lanesboro set the tone off the opening kickoff with an 11-play, 52-yard scoring drive that featured three first downs and an electric start by Ferris. Following an opening fumble that cost the Tiger-Saints 9 yards, she rushed for 6 and then connected with Sykes on a downfield pass for 14 yards and a fresh set. Later, Ferris scampered for 19 yards on a third-and-8 and tacked on another 5 to move the ball to the 5, where Sykes finished it off.

The Tiger-Saints recovered an onside kick after their first drive, but quickly turned it over on downs after four plays at midfield. Adams-Cheshire picked up a first down on its first true offensive possession, but a third-and-7 pass was broken up by Mike Klinger, and P-L took over on downs a play later. That's when Sykes ran off his right tackle and got to the sideline where it was smooth sailing 59 yards to the end zone.

———
Pittsfield-Lanesboro    8    16    8    8    —    40
Adams-Cheshire    0    6    0    0    —    6
First Quarter
PL — Benjamin Sykes 5 run (Sykes run), 2:03.
Second Quarter
PL — Sykes 59 run (Lilyana Ferris run), 5:18.
AC — Shane Faucher (run failed), 0:39.
PL — Sykes 55 kick return (Ferris run), 0:28.
Third Quarter
PL — Ferris 7 run (Ferris run), 5:13.
Fourth Quarter
PL — Amari Vanderpool 73 run (run), 4:11.
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PL: Lilyana Ferris 7-45, Benjamin Sykes 6-84, Zavion Champion 3-14, Kazahni Daniels 2-(-4), Amari Vanderpool 1-73; AC: Shane Faucher 12-59, Brayden Durant 7-24, Anthony Trzcinski 3-13, Jackson Larabee 1-0.
PASSING — PL: Ferris 1-2-0 14, Sykes 0-1-0 00; AC: Cooper Deneault 1-2-0 9.
RECEIVING — PL: Sykes 1-14; AC: Faucher 1-9.

Mike Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6240. On Twitter: @WalshWrites89.

