Pittsfield native Chris Mazdzer will get another crack at Olympic gold.
Mazdzer, who won a silver medal in luge at the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, South Korea, was nominated to the U.S. Luge team that will be heading in Beijing, China, next month. Mazdzer, Tucker West and Jonny Gustafson are the three American lugers named to compete in singles.
Mazdzer, who is currently ranked 23rd in the world in singles, has been battling injuries all season. But the Pittsfield-born athlete said he also thought he could make the trip to China.
“I’m really not the world-is-against-me type of person, but it’s been pretty tough the last couple of months,” Mazdzer said Monday. “Pretty much nothing went my way, but that doesn’t mean it’s always going to be like that. I am always optimistic. I feel like I can overcome anything if I set my mind to it. That’s how I have always viewed this sport and life. My goal is to get to the Games, and I’m going to do everything I can. If that’s not enough, then that’s not enough.
“I’m going to give it 100 percent and I’m going to go down swinging.”
Mazdzer, who lived in Pittsfield from the time he was born until his family relocated to Lake Placid, N.Y., was the third of the three American men to be named to the Olympic Team. West is currently 22nd in the world.
Johannes Ludwig of Germany, the bronze medalist behind Mazdzer in Korea, is currently the No. 1 racer in the world.
The three-racer men’s and women’s singles teams and the men’s doubles team were nominated Monday by USA Luge. The official announcement will be made later this month by the United States Olympic Committee.
The women singles lugers named were Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney and Ashley Farquharson. The men’s doubles team consists of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman crashed while competing at a race over the weekend in Latvia, crushing their Olympic hopes.
Mazdzer is the only four-time Olympian on the list. West and Britcher both competed in 2014 and 2018. Sweeney raced in 2018, while Gustafson and Farquharson are first-time Olympians.
“The Olympic year is rough. There’s just no way to cut it,” Mazdzer said, during a Monday video conference with reporters. “It’s constant pressure. You constantly are stressed about results, getting into a position to get results. It is more cutthroat. In a World Cup year, it’s not like you’re really competing against each other for an Olympic spot, so you have all these added elements.”
In 2018, Mazdzer entered the Olympics ranked 18th in the world in singles and without a World Cup podium in two years. He came away with a silver medal.
Mazdzer, however, was sitting on a bubble and waiting to find out if USA Luge would get two or the maximum three racers on the men’s side. Monday morning, the International Luge Federation (FIL) made the announcement that even though Mazdzer did not “check all the boxes” in Tier C results, he would be the third member of the team off for Beijing.
“This season has definitely been very different than I originally thought a year ago. It feels good [to be on the team],” he said. “There’s a lot of relief. I wish that I was here with my doubles partner Jayson. That’s kind of where I put a lot of focus this year. It’s just unfortunate. It’s a one-run race. Don’t crash.”
Mazdzer and Terdiman were ranked 16th in the world and were the No. 1 American doubles tandem. They needed a top-10 and a pair of top-13 finishes on the World Cup to have had a ticket punched to Beijing. The duo had one 11th-place result to go with their two 13th-place finishes. They were leading Friday’s competition at a late split when they crashed, which ended their Olympic dreams.
Mazdzer and Terdiman were oh-so close to clinching an Olympic spot by their World Cup results earlier this season. They needed a top-10 finish and two top-13 finishes on the World Cup. Mazdzer and Terdiman have one 11th-place finish — missing 10th place in that race by .139 of a second — and two 13th-place finishes.
“It’s a little bittersweet. I really wanted to do singles and doubles at the Olympics,” Mazdzer said. “I’m definitely very excited to be going to the Olympics. I just wish it was with Jayson.”
Training for the athletes will begin at Beijing on Feb. 1. The Opening Ceremonies are Feb. 4, Feb. 3 in the United States.
Competition is set to start with men’s singles Feb. 5-6, women’s singles Feb. 7-8, doubles Feb. 9, and the team relay event on Feb. 10.