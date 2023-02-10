<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield native Jacob Amburn signs to play D I-FCS football at Stony Brook

Jacob Amburn, a Pittsfield native, will be playing his college football at Division I-FCS Stony Brook.

Another Pittsfield native has taken the prep school route to Division I football.

Jacob Amburn, whose father James graduated from Taconic in 1993, will be playing his collegiate football for Division I-FCS Stony Brook University.

Stony Brook is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, having started in the conference as a football-only member, but moving up to full membership status for the start of the 2022 school year.

Amburn is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound football player who played tight end and defensive end for Kingswood Oxford School, a prep school in West Hartford, Conn.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

