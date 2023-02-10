Pittsfield native Jacob Amburn signs to play D I-FCS football at Stony Brook

Another Pittsfield native has taken the prep school route to Division I football.
Jacob Amburn, whose father James graduated from Taconic in 1993, will be playing his collegiate football for Division I-FCS Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, having started in the conference as a football-only member, but moving up to full membership status for the start of the 2022 school year.
Amburn is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound football player who played tight end and defensive end for Kingswood Oxford School, a prep school in West Hartford, Conn.