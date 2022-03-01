Berkshire County high school basketball players are busily preparing for their inaugural state tournaments. In the prep school level, multi-state regional tournaments are the norm.
Pittsfield native Matt Ward, who was a multi-sport athlete at Saint Joseph High School and was the coach and athletic director at Miss Hall's School, has guided his St. Luke's School girls basketball team to an unbeaten season and the No. 2 seed in the New England Prep School Athletic Conference's Class B Tournament.
Meanwhile, Berkshire School boys coach Jeff Depelteau has the Bears in the NEPSAC Class A tournament, the first time in a decade the Sheffield school is playing in the postseason.
Ward's St. Luke's team has a 3 p.m. home game on Wednesday against seventh-seeded Groton School. Brooks School of North Andover is the top seed.
In Class A boys, eighth-seeded Berkshire will play top-seeded Hotchkiss in Salisbury, Conn., on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Former Monument Mountain player Ty Higgins and his Vermont Academy team earned the No. 7 seed in Class AAA, and will open the tournament on Wednesday against No. 2 seed Northfield Mount Hermon, the No. 3 team in the nation. Northfield has two of the top five players in New England on the roster in Texas-bound No. 3 Rowan Brumbaugh and Northwestern recruit Luke Hunger, the No. 8 prospect.
Ward's team, located in New Canaan, Conn., is in the postseason for the fifth consecutive season. St. Luke's is 24-0.
"We travel so much for games," Ward said, when asked about the difficulty of being unbeaten in the prep world. "We're traveling pretty far for a lot of our games. It definitely is. But NEPSAC is so good and our class is so good in particular. To be able to travel to Rhode Island, get off the bus and be able to beat St. George's, it's not easy to do those things. We've had to do it a couple of times."
The Storm concluded their regular season with a 67-35 win over Taft to wrap up a 21-0 regular season, following that up with a win in the FAA Tournament.
"We're really good," Ward said with a touch of understatement. "I feel like we're still slightly underrated to some degree, probably because we don't have a high level, drop it into the post player. We have a lot of guards. Our post player is really good, but she's also kind of guard. I think teams might see us and we're small. But we're really good.
"We have two legit, elite Division I kids. We have one other kid that will play Division I, and two other kids that can play Division I.
Caroline Lau, a 5-foot-9 guard, is signed to play at Northwestern of the Big Ten. Mackenzie Milton, another 5-9 guard, is being recruited by schools like North Carolina State and Michigan.
"We're deep and we're good and we're fast," Ward said. "The only thing we lack is size."
Size is something Depelteau has a lot of on his Berkshire School roster. Charlie Randall is 7-feet and Josh Bernstein is 6-foot-11. Both are among the top players in Massachusetts. Randall, who will attend Amherst next year, is the No. 20 player in the state and 57th in New England. Bernstein, bound for Tufts, is 24th in Massachusetts.
The Bears are 10-8 and have won their last three games heading into the school's inaugural berth in Class A.
"It means a lot. It's been 10 years since the basketball program here qualified for a tournament. I don't put that on any of our guys," Depelteau said. "For the school, it's awesome to be represented. The league is just so competitive and to be one of the top eight teams is a huge accomplishment."
Depelteau has three members of this team heading to NESCAC next year. Along with Randall and Bernstein, guard Alex Justh will be playing for Joe Reilly at Wesleyan.
Two of the key Bears returning for next year are Western Mass. high school alumni, Matt Devine of Minnechaug and Connor Hanavan of Monument Mountain.
Depelteau said that it took Devine a little time to get used to the new level of basketball, but the coach said the former Falcon has become a bit of an "alpha dog" with the team.
"He also is going to match up with the best player on the other team, and he wants that," Depelteau said. "It's pretty cool. He's definitely the epitome of the two-way player."
Minnechaug plays in the biggest division in Western Mass., while Monument does not. That made the adjustment for Hanavan a bit more difficult. But it's one that he has taken to.
"He is great," the coach said. "He's just super solid and I think he's taken on this role of kind of managing, particularly down the stretch of games. He's in spots where he's just so aware of what's going on. He's always coming out of time outs repeating how many time outs we have. He's always going to inbound the ball because he makes good decisions there."
The Bears will open against a Hotchkiss team that beat Berkshire 78-51 earlier in the season.
"I think we're a lot more connected on the defensive end. I think our kids have just been resilient. We've had to battle through a lot of injuries and we're better for it," the coach said. "It put guys in positions they hadn't been in before. We had to play through it.
"We kind of have been saying over the last month of the season 'win anyway.' You can always have an excuse but win anyway. Figure it out."