There will be 120 affiliated baseball teams moving forward in Major League Baseball's restructuring of the minor leagues. Rick Murphy's Tri-City ValleyCats will not be one of them.
The team found out Wednesday that it will not receive a Player Development License as part of MLB's plan. The ValleyCats, who have played in Troy, N.Y., since leaving Pittsfield after the 2001 season, had been a member of the New York-Penn League.
"When you put our numbers up against others that are in the 120, it's disappointing, because I think we match up pretty well," Murphy said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "I know our staff and our organization had felt that way. That's why we're disappointed and surprised that we're not in the 120."
Only NY-Penn League members Hudson Valley and Brooklyn are part of the 120 teams in the PDL. Hudson Valley, owned by the Goldklang Group which also own the Pittsfield Suns of the Futures League, will be the Advanced Class A affiliate for the New York Yankees. Brooklyn, owned by the New York Mets, will become the Mets' Advanced A affiliate.
Murphy said he first learned of his team losing its affiliation via Baseball America, and not from anyone in Major League Baseball's New York headquarters.
"I would just say that having been involved with affiliated baseball for 32 years, and the way we've tried to conduct business over those 32 years, what we've tried to represent as being part of affiliated baseball and how we've used that as being a partner of Major League Baseball, instead of a vendor," Murphy said. "I would have expected that Major League Baseball would have reached out to us, or Doug Gladstone or myself personally, to convey that information.
"That's a high expectation from my end."
Murphy is part of the ownership group which is chaired by Gladstone. Doug Gladstone took over as chair when his father Bill, who bought the Pittsfield Mets in 1992, passed away back in April. Murphy was the general manager of the team when it moved from Little Falls, N.Y., to Pittsfield for the 1989 season. The club was affiliated with the Mets until 2001, when New York started its farm club in Brooklyn. The Pittsfield team affiliated with the Astros, and that relationship continued when the team moved to Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy for the 2002 campaign.
In the 29 years that Gladstone's group has owned the franchise, both in Pittsfield and Troy, it won four New York-Penn League titles. The Pittsfield Mets won the title in 1997, while the ValleyCats won titles in 2010, 2013, and 2018.
Houston announced its four minor league affiliates for 2021. Sugar Land, Texas, former home of the independent Atlantic League's Sugar Land Skeeters, will be the Astros' Triple A affiliate, while its Double A affiliate will remain in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Advanced A affiliate will move to Asheville, N.C., while the Class A team will be in Fayetteville, N.C. Houston owns all or part of all their teams, except for Asheville.
As to the future, Murphy said he and the ownership group will cast their lots — in the short term — as an independent pro team. He said that a possible affiliation with the independent Atlantic League or Frontier League might suit the team and the market. Those two leagues, and the American Association, are the three major independent leagues in the nation. The Atlantic League has five teams currently. The closest to Troy is the Long Island Ducks. The farthest away is the High Point Rockers, based in Gastonia, N.C.
The Frontier League merged with the Can-Am League prior to the 2020 season. If Tri-City goes in that direction, there are three Canadian teams and four from the metropolitan New York-New Jersey areas in one division.
"The stadium was built in 2002 for professional baseball, which we've delivered for 18 years," Murphy said. "I think now, we'll look at the independent models. We're obviously not interested in the collegiate wood bat model at this time. I think the market has demonstrated that it supports, from a fan perspective and from a stadium perspective.
"We check off all of the boxes on the matrix for warranting to have professional baseball."