PITTSFIELD — It was Pittsfield’s volleyball opener and only the second match Taconic had played in the Fall II season. So, why not go five sets?
The host Generals rallied from a six-point deficit in the fifth and final set, to score a 3-2 win over Taconic Thursday night in the Moynihan Field House. The set scores were 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 21-25, 17-15.
Taconic led 10-4 in the fifth set, and was only five points away from clinching the match. Pittsfield would have nothing of it.
“We just have to keep it going,” Pittsfield’s Alexi Sondrini said. “We have to keep the energy high and focus on the plays.”
Both teams have new coaches, Lance Fyfe for Taconic and Ashley Paradis for Pittsfield. Paradis, who was the junior varsity coach last year, smiled when she was asked about the fifth-set deficit in her team’s opener.
“Stress. First game of the season, nothing like going to five sets,” Paradis said. “They came back really well. The energy picked back up ... which was great. They did a really good job.”
Pittsfield had won the third set, and with a 6-1 run late in the fourth, seemed poised to take the set and the match. Taconic had other ideas.
Gianna Rachiele served out the final five points and when Kacie Yerrick’s shot landed in, Taconic had a 25-21 win in the set.
In Set 5, Pittsfield scored the first two points before Taconic came roaring back. The kids in Green and Gold outscored PHS 10-2, and took a 10-4 lead when Juliana Huxtable hit a shot that Pittsfield’s Brigette Marcil could not handle, making it 10-4.
Pittsfield responded with three unanswered points, two of them coming off the serve of Jasmyn Roark-Somersall. The last one went off the hands of Taconic’s Cianna Bennett. Fyfe called time out to settle his troops down.
Taconic maintained its lead until Pittsfield tied the set at 14. When Sondrini served the next point, Pittsfield took a 15-14 lead. Paradis called time.
Pittsfield maintained the serve, but Taconic’s Jenna Gustafson hit a winner to tie the set at 15. Pittsfield answered after Bennett served, Ava Sinopoli played a set by Maggie Burke and her kill made it 16-15. Then, when Marcil served, Huxtable hit the ball into the rafters and Pittsfield had its very hard-fought victory.
“I was just really proud of these kids,” Fyfe said. “They played really hard. That [fifth set] could have gone either way. We look forward to playing them again.”
The new Taconic coach described the early season as “stressful,” what with a new coach and a quick turnaround from the end of the winter season to the start of Fall II. Fyfe quickly added that he couldn’t be happier with how they’ve progressed.
“There’s been a lot of changes. There have been a lot of hoping just to step out on a court,” he said. “We had a match last night, where we were saying to each other that we have to play it like this is our last opportunity to play. That’s how we felt here today.”
That feeling was felt on both benches.
“It means so much” to be playing, said Sondrini. “It’s so much fun. I missed it so much. We didn’t think we were going to have [a season]. I’m so glad we did.”