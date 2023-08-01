Pittsfield Post 68 Juniors beat Swampscott to cruise into American Legion Massachusetts Championship game

MIDDLEBOROUGH — Following the events of Monday night’s miraculous walk-off win, you wouldn’t have blamed this Pittsfield Post 68 Juniors team if they suffered a setback Tuesday. It would be difficult to top any memorable sort of rally like the one their fans had just witnessed.
However, Dustin Burdette’s group is wired differently than most, and thanks to Anthony Frieri, his team simply kept its torrid run through the Massachusetts Legion Baseball Tournament going with a 6-3 victory over Swampscott Post 57 at Middleborough High School.
“It