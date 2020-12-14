High school sports in the city of Pittsfield continue to be placed on hold.
The Pittsfield School Committee, meeting in a special session Monday night, voted unanimously — because of the rising rates of COVID-19 in the city — to put a possible start to the winter sports season on pause until after in-person learning resumes. The vote was 6-0, with school committee member Dennis Powell not in attendance.
The vote allows for the start of a winter sports season five school days after the return of students to school, presumably in a hybrid educational model.
"While athletics is indeed a significant piece of the educational experience, the safety of students and the community is an overriding factor to any decision made," said Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel at the meeting. "The recommendation I have for you today, is to approve the extended suspension of all interscholastic athletic programming for traditionally-offered, district-sanctioned winter sports of basketball, swimming and alpine skiing, to align with the extension of the district's current, all-remote education model."
Ten days ago, Pittsfield interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis announced that because Pittsfield surged into the "high risk" category, students would be kept out of school until at least Dec. 18, and would not return to any sort of in-person learning until Jan. 4, 2021, at the earliest.
In his presentation, Abel forcefully drove home the point about the potential dangers of playing while Pittsfield is "red." Nobody on the committee had any disagreement with his presentation. But suspending the start of the season until in-person education can begin is a way to keep the door open for student-athletes, their parents and other stakeholders.
“Particularly in the midst of a pandemic, in which nothing is 'normal', school districts are striving to offer meaningful opportunities to students. Perhaps now more than ever, our students need sports," Curtis said in a statement. "The social, mental, and physical health benefits tied to playing sports, and being on a team, are tremendous. Balancing the goals of providing meaningful experiences during these unsettling times, while also operating safely and responsibly on behalf of all, is certainly a challenge.”
Pittsfield joins North Adams Public Schools in suspending interscholastic athletics. Drury athletic director David Racette, in an email to The Eagle, wrote that "Drury has not made a decision on winter sports at this time. We had postponed any decisions until Jan. 5 to discuss the possibility of a winter sports season."
The Pittsfield Public Schools provide boys and girls basketball, boys and girls skiing and boys and girls swimming. Athletes from Pittsfield and Taconic play co-op hockey with Wahconah Regional the host, while Pittsfield and Taconic athletes wrestle under the Taconic banner.
Wahconah, along with co-op teams Drury and Mount Everett, have all canceled the hockey season in Berkshire County. Wrestling was moved by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors to the spring sports season, so it could possibly be contested outside. That would cut down on the potential catching or spread of COVID-19.
Monday was the date the MIAA had given for a potential start of a 2020-21 winter sports season. It was not, according to the MIAA's Board of Directors, a hard date to begin. The board has stated on multiple occasions that the ultimate decision resides in each individual school district.
In Berkshire County, the school committees for the Mount Greylock and Central Berkshire districts have made plans for winter sports. Mount Greylock and Wahconah were not planning to begin competing until January.
Hoosac Valley is also looking ahead, as tryouts began on Monday.
Lenox meanwhile, is in a similar position to Pittsfield. The School Committee there voted by a 5-1 margin to suspend alpine and nordic skiing. Lenox is set to revisit its suspension of sports in January.
In a statement released following the special School Committee meeting, "The resumption of athletic operations, and modified winter athletic programming, in Winter 2020-2021 MIAA-approved, and Berkshire County League-approved, sports of Basketball, Swimming, and Alpine Ski, will be subject to further review by the Pittsfield Public Schools in conjunction with the review of the resumption of in-person education. The Pittsfield Public Schools will monitor public health, educational, and athletic circumstances in the short term, in hopes of offering quality student-athlete experiences that culminate with basketball, swimming, and alpine ski programming operating in a modified Berkshire County League season that is being planned in conjunction with other Berkshire County school districts, communities, and facilities."
Prior to the start of the formal meeting, Taconic High School boys basketball coach Bill Heaphy and Pittsfield High swim coach Jim Harrington both put in a plug for having some sort of a season.
"First and foremost, is the safety and the well-being of our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans," Heaphy said. "I'm in absolute agreement that comes first. I do want to put a plug into you, to see if there is a way that we could try to proceed with some sort of winter sports, and in my case, basketball. It's happening across the state today. Not all communities are doing it for reasons we all know. I know we're in a very difficult situation being remote and being in the red-designated risk area. I think if there is a way we can, through a hybrid or an in-person learning situation, that the door could remain open for winter sports."