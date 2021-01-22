It's official. The Pittsfield Suns and the Futures League will play an expanded schedule in 2021.
The league's owners held their Winter Meeting virtually on Thursday, and unanimously approved a 68-game regular season.
"I'm so optimistic about this season," commissioner Joe Paolucci said on Friday. "The added number of games, the momentum we have from us pulling off last season. I know our fans are really excited. Our teams are really excited. [We think] 2021 is going to be a banner year for us."
Opening Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, five days before Memorial Day. The regular season would end on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Of course, all of this becomes dependent on how much better the situation is regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. That pandemic had the league play a shorter schedule in 2020 and caused the Suns to not play at all.
"I've said this, we're a for-profit league. The crux of the business is the number of opening dates. So the more openings, the better for us," Paolucci said in a phone interview with The Eagle on Friday. "We just felt that by looking at the calendar and by looking at the schedule, we can increase the number of games that we play significantly. That's including still taking Mondays off."
The league tries to build a Monday off-day into every team's schedule.
"It gives our teams an opportunity to make as much money as we can, number one. But more importantly, it's just more baseball for our communities," Paolucci said. "They lost a lot last year. Even though we played, we had an abbreviated season. We have a jam-packed schedule of baseball for them this summer."
The 68 games is in line with what Major League Baseball is doing with the new Draft League that has teams in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It will have players who are eligible for that year's First Year Player Draft.
"Obviously, that's another reason why we're doing it," the commissioner said. "I'm not going to say we did that to compete with them, but I think it made us really look at what we are doing [more closely], and we determined that not only could we do it, but it was going to benefit everybody in the long run."
The Futures League playoffs would then begin on Aug. 12 or 13, and it will involve the top four teams in the standings playing a best 2-out-of-3 series. The two winners then play in a 2-out-of-3 series to crown a champion.
"We decided to stick with the traditional format that we've done in the past," said Paolucci. "I think we're going to go with four teams."
The league was planning a two-half calendar for 2020, where each half's champion would advance to a second round, while the next four teams would enter a wild card.
Futures League owners also approved the All-Star Game being in New Britain, Conn. for 2021. The 2020 All-Star Game was going to be played at New Britain Stadium, home of the then first-year New Britain Bees. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to play a truncated 39-game schedule, the All-Star Game was put on ice for 12 months.
"Any team that's interested in hosting has to make a presentation to the other teams at the Winter Meeting, and then we vote" Paolucci said. "Because there wasn't one last year, there wasn't even a discussion. It was just fair to say New Britain was getting it this year."
The All-Star Game festivities will begin on Monday, July 12, with the Home Run Derby. On Tuesday, July 13, the annual Scouts Day for the All-Stars and other invited players will be held in the afternoon, and the All-Star Game will be played that night.
"We're making it a little more similar to the way Major League Baseball does their break," Paolucci said.
The league owners voted to increase their overall team rosters to 40 players. In 2019 it was 35, and the league owners increased the rosters to 38 to accommodate additional high school graduates and players who did not get an opportunity to play in their spring college seasons.
"We made a decision to go to 40 because of the extra games," Paolucci said.