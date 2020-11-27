It was a quiet 2020 summer at Wahconah Park. That’s because the Pittsfield Suns franchise chose not to participate in a truncated Futures League baseball season. That should not be the case in 2021.
“We were a month-and-a-half, two months into the pandemic and we made that determination that we weren’t comfortable assuring the players, the players’ families, our fans, our staff, of a safe environment,” Pittsfield Suns owner Jeff Goldklang said recently. “Because we couldn’t do that, we made that difficult decision not to play. I believe we will be 100 percent able to do so, come next late spring or early summer.”
The Suns were the only one of the Futures League teams to opt out in 2020. The Suns did, however, join the entire Cape Cod League and the New England Collegiate Baseball League in not getting on a diamond last season. The Suns’ owner said that the franchise is making plans that run the gamut from a quiet Wahconah Park with no — or very limited — fans, to a full ballpark on Opening Day.
“There is, I will say, a tremendous amount of excitement from the baseball standpoint,” Goldklang said. “We can’t wait until we turn the calendar from 2020 to 2021 and I would imagine, by early January, we’re going to be hitting the ground running.”
While the Suns were absent in 2020, Goldklang said he anticipates being present for a while. He said that talks have been ongoing on extending the licensing agreement between the club and city. A resolution could be coming soon.
“We’ve had great conversations with the city of Pittsfield,” he said. “We are discussing a further extension of our licensing agreement. My brother [Michael, the general counsel for the Goldklang Group] and I sat on a call last week with individuals from the mayor’s office and the attorney’s office. We have effectively agreed on the structure of how that extension may work. I would anticipate ... in the next couple of weeks signing a relatively long-term deal with the city.”
A month ago, Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci said he would like to see the league expand to a 60-game schedule, up from the current 56-game slate the league has used since its inception.
“We’re still looking at the possibilities of expanding the schedule by a couple of games on either side,” Goldklang said. “Nothing definitive has been decided yet. A lot of that is going into just the mindset of working with the potential scheduling, speaking to a lot of the college coaches to make sure there’s a comfort level. I think there will be.”
It doesn’t sound like much, but four extra games could do much to help a team’s business model.
“As you know, in the Berkshires in the summer, if you don’t like the way the weather is, you wait 20 minutes and it changes. If, on a 28-game schedule, you have a bad year with Mother Nature, it really does negatively impact the bottom line,” Goldklang said. “Any opportunity to grow that, whether it be by two or four games, is certainly welcome. I do think a 60-ish game schedule, which would allow a couple of additional openings, has been welcomed by most of the members of the league. It’s a good focus right now.”
The Futures League ownership group will be keeping an eye on how the summer wood bat college baseball landscape shakes out.
In Major League Baseball’s reorganization of the minors, summer college baseball is becoming part of the plan. The Rookie-level Appalachian League is now a college wood bat league for rising freshmen and sophomores. The majority of those players will be heading off to the Cape Cod League and then to a proposed league for rising seniors in markets that used to house New York-Penn League teams.
Goldklang said that most of the players who might head to the Appalachian League would not be coming to a Futures League market. But the Suns owner did say, in answer to a question, that Major League Baseball’s plan for high-end college wood bat leagues could be a “high tide raises all boats” scenario.
“From a collegiate wood bat standpoint and from a collegiate standpoint, I certainly think that whether it’s high tide raises all boats or a combination of that and the fact that college baseball is now going to be seen as a direct development tool by Major League Baseball,” Goldklang said, “I certainly believe that the impact and the importance of college wood bat [baseball] has taken five steps forward in the last six months.”