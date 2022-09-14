Former Pittsfield Suns reliever, 2-time FCBL All-Star Ryan Langford is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels organization

Ryan Langford is going to get his shot.
Langford, one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Pittsfield Suns uniform, had his MLB Draft League contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels. He will begin his playing career in the spring.
