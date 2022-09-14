<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Former Pittsfield Suns reliever, 2-time FCBL All-Star Ryan Langford is now a member of the Los Angeles Angels organization

Pitcher throws

Former Pittsfield Suns reliever Ryan Langford, named the 2021 Futures League Reliever of the Year, spent the 2022 season with the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League. Now Langford has signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FREDERICK KEYS

Ryan Langford is going to get his shot.

Langford, one of the most decorated players to ever wear a Pittsfield Suns uniform, had his MLB Draft League contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels. He will begin his playing career in the spring.

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253.

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

