The Pittsfield Suns have eight games left in the 2021 Futures League season. If the Suns can play at worst .500 baseball down the stretch, they will make the playoffs with the best regular-season record in team history.
Going into Wednesday's off-day for the Suns, manager Matt Gedman's team sits at 32-23 and is three percentage points behind Brockton in the current battle for second place.
Pittsfield returns to action Thursday night for a home game against the league-leading Vermont Lake Monsters. General Dynamics is sponsoring free general admission for fans, though per the team's Facebook page, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wahconah Park has been canceled.
Should Pittsfield lose the final eight games of its season, the Suns would end 2021 at 32-31. That would mark the second consecutive year a Pittsfield team had finished over .500. Back in 2019, the Suns finished 28-27. It would also be the third time a Pittsfield team finished above .500, as the Suns were 27-25 in 2012, the first year the Goldklang Group fielded a team in the league.
The Suns are also heading into the final stretch on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10. They beat Worcester 10-7 on Monday night, taking an 8-2 lead into the seventh inning and then holding off the charging Bravehearts. Jake Blinstrub, the Futures League's player of the night, was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Joel Lara hit a home run, his second of the season.
Jack Mullen got the win to improve to 2-3. Ryan Langford picked up his seventh save.
Second place is important to win because of the 2021 playoff structure. The Futures League has only the top four teams making the playoffs. So, if the postseason started Wednesday, Vermont, Brockton, Pittsfield and Worcester would be the four playoff teams.
The playoffs consist of two, best-of-three rounds. In the first round, which will begin on Aug. 13, the day after the regular season ends, the regular-season champion plays the fourth place team, while the second and third place teams play in the first round. The higher placed team hosts the first and third games of the best-of-three.
So, if the playoffs started after Tuesday's games, Vermont would host Worcester for Game 1 while Brockton would host the Suns. The teams would switch home sites for Game 2, with the "if" game returning to the higher-placed team.
But with a week's worth of games still to play, anything can happen.
Of the Suns eight remaining games, five are on the road, but that includes a doubleheader at Westfield on Sunday. While the Starfires are not currently in the top four, they sit in fifth place and are 1 1/2 games behind fourth-place Worcester.
The Suns can possibly make some moves in the standings because they host Vermont on Thursday night and Brockton on Friday. Both teams are ahead of Pittsfield. Pittsfield will go to Worcester on Saturday and Westfield on Sunday. After Monday's final off-day, the Suns will host Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the regular-season home finale. Pittsfield will play its final two games of the season in Vermont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Pittsfield actually has the least favorable schedule of the three teams around them. Vermont and Worcester have nine games each, and have five of them at home.
The Suns are the only team among the top four that play nothing but playoff contenders down the stretch. The Lake Monsters have three of their nine games with cellar-dwelling Nashua. Brockton has 11 games left, including a pair of doubleheaders. One of those doubleheaders will be against Nashua, and the Rox also will play home-and-home against non-playoff Norwich and a game with New Britain. Worcester, five games behind Pittsfield in the standings, has two games against New Britain and one with Nashua.