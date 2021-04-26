The last time the Pittsfield Suns played at Wahconah Park, they beat Westfield 6-4. The next time the Suns take the field, it will end an absence of some 700 days.
While the I's and T's have not been dotted and crossed quite yet on what the 2021 schedule is going to look like, the Futures League could have as many as eight teams. If that comes to pass, it will be the first time since 2017 that the Futures League has had more than seven teams on its roster.
"It is official," Suns owner Jeff Goldklang said. "We have an agreement in principle with the City of Pittsfield. The Mayor has approved it. The Suns have agreed to it. It's effectively quite similar to every agreement we've had thus far.
"We'll be playing in 2021."
The Suns took the 2020 season off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other six teams in the Futures League played a truncated 39-game schedule.
The Futures League is slated to release its schedule later in the week. The league is planning to play 68 games, with the regular season beginning on Wednesday, May 26. The league has also replaced a franchise it had lost.
The Vermont Lake Monsters, based in Burlington, Vt., will replace the North Shore Navigators in the FCBL lineup. North Shore has taken its game to the NECBL.
The Lake Monsters and Pittsfield have a long-standing connection. From 1994-2001, the Lake Monsters (nee the Vermont Expos) were a New York-Penn League rival with the Pittsfield Mets and Astros. The Lake Monsters were not included in the reorganization of Minor League Baseball. Instead of going the independent professional route, the team's owners have joined the Futures League.
Former Pittsfield Suns general manager Kristen Huss will be consulting until the team hires a new general manager. Huss had been with the Goldklang Group's Hudson Valley Renegades, but left the organization to take a major marketing position with the Lego Land project in New York.
The 2021 Suns will play in front of fans at Wahconah Park. Those fans will, at least for the start of the season, need to be masked and remain socially distant. The social distance aspect of attendance, Goldklang said, will determine just how many folks will be allowed to attend games.
"We did speak with the city, and told them there will be a general discount for many of our tickets this year. Obviously, because we will be somewhat restricted in some form — at least at the outset — we felt it appropriate what with all the residents of Pittsfield and Berkshire County have gone through, with all of us over the last year and a half," Goldklang said in an interview with The Eagle, "we felt it appropriate and meaningful to be able to offer an entertainment option at a price that would be meaningful to the residents. We haven't figured exactly what that number is yet, but there will be a reduction in ticket prices for 2021."
Tickets will be going on sale within the next week to 10 days.
Matt Gedman will be the manager for the fourth year.
For his part, Goldklang said the biggest issue that is facing the Suns are finding host families for the nearly 40 players who are expected to be on the Pittsfield roster.
"Candidly, as we ramp up for the season, our biggest immediate concern is host families," Goldklang said. "When you're operating a baseball team, there are a lot of things on your mind when you're a month out from the season, especially a season now where we were discussing the logistics of what a season would look like with the city of Pittsfield. We were discussing the logistics of what a season will look like with our partners in the Futures League. Now that that's all come to fruition and we are a full go, our biggest obstacle directly in front of us is finding beds for heads."
Any interested family should drop an email to sander@pittsfieldsuns.com, to make their interest known. The Suns will respond with more information.
The Suns will be the final of the Goldklang Group's four baseball teams to get back on the field. The group operates the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A team in St. Paul, Minn., Tampa Bay's Class-A team in Charleston, S.C., and the Yankees' Class-A team in Fishkill, N.Y.
"I wouldn't say it's behind us. I'd love to walk into a ballpark without a mask on and shake people's hands and hug old friends. In terms of the unknown, as to whether we'd get back and throw a pitch, absolutely" ready for the season, he said. "It's certainly a breath of fresh air. It's a light at the end of the tunnel.
"We are tremendously excited to return."