The Futures League will open its season in three weeks. As the Pittsfield Suns and the other seven teams continue their preparations for the coming season, the Suns have now found out when they'll be on the New England Sports Network.
Pittsfield will appear in the first of four Future League games to be televised by NESN. The Suns will be in Nashua on Saturday, July 2, to take on the Silver Knights at Holman Stadium. It is the first of four Saturday afternoon Futures League games that will be seen on the network that is the home of the Boston and Worcester Red Sox.
“The first two seasons of televised games have been extremely successful," Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci said in a statement. "We can’t wait to showcase both new and old venues within our league during this year’s series of games.”
The second game will be on Saturday, July 9, and feature Brockton at Worcester. NESN will travel west on Saturday, July 16, for a day game at Bullens Field in Westfield. The Starfires will host Worcester. The TV schedule wraps up on Saturday, July 23, when Nashua is at Brockton.
The league and the network televised three games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and did four games last year. Pittsfield played at Worcester on NESN, dropping a 7-4 decision to the Bravehearts.
The season begins for the Suns on Thursday, May 26, at Nashua. The home opener will be 24 hours later on Friday, May 27. The Norwich Sea Unicorns will be in town for the 6:35 p.m. game.
While the Suns' home and away schedules have not changed, one game's time has been moved. The Wednesday, July 6 game against Worcester has been moved from a night game to a 10:35 a.m. start. Presumably, it's a camp day game. The Suns will pay a couple of morning games at Westfield, on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 9.
Pittsfield is part of the eight-team league, and the league will have the same lineup for the second consecutive season. In addition to the teams on TV, New Britain, Norwich and Vermont help round out the league at eight teams. It has been eight teams since the 2018 season, not including 2020 when the Suns opted out because of the COVID pandemic. It is the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons that the Futures League's team alignment has not changed.
"I think the league is in a really strong spot," Suns owner Jeff Goldklang said. "What has occurred throughout professional and collegiate baseball in the Northeast, especially in the last 24 months, has been seismic. I think we've maintained and even elevated ourselves from a league standpoint with respect to colleges, with respect to how the pros see us. Certainly, as we have grown as a league ... as to the quality of the players and how they are perceived at the next level. I think we've proven that Futures League players can be tremendously successful at the professional level.
"We're happy where the Futures League stands. We're happy with where collegiate baseball stands in the Northeast and the Berkshires specifically, and we're really excited about the pathway forward in the next two, three, four or five years."
As to the possibility of growing the league to 10 or perhaps 12 teams, the Suns owner said that's always a possibility.
"I always think there's going to be expansion. We're happy with our partners," he said. "We, of course, always love as the western outpost of the league, we'd obviously love any teams that might expand a little bit closer to us. We do have some relatively long bus rides. I will say, those relatively long bus rides are also to very strong teams and very strong ownership in our league. Certainly, it's not something we're unhappy about. I do think, and we discuss it annually, this league will continue to grow. I do like the fact that we've grown somewhat organically. If we wanted to, we could be at 12 teams or 14 teams, but it wouldn't necessarily be the right markets, the right venues, the right ownership groups.
"I'm proud of the vetting process the Futures League has and have a lot of confidence in leadership to grow us appropriately and not necessarily without regard for all of the other factors."