PITTSFIELD — Jack Archey and Kellie Harrington said they really just never stopped running.
More than a full year since their last races through Pittsfield and Taconic’s home course at Springside Park, the two PHS Generals put those miles to good use with a pair of first-place finishes in a Fall II rivalry meet Monday afternoon.
“Last summer I kind of had an idea we weren’t going to have a fall season. I kept that in mind,” Harrington said. “I just tried to keep myself motivated. It was hard, seeing other people racing and us not. I just ran as much as possible, kept that in mind and aimed to stay in shape for spring.”
Harrington blew away the competition in the girls race, winning her second meet of the spring. On the boys side, Archey and teammate David Babineau shouldered to the head of the pack and raced 1-2 for the entirety of their time at Reid Middle School. It was also Archey’s second win in the Generals’ second race.
“I just really never stopped going out, five or six days every week getting in miles,” said Archey of the last year. “I just kept doing that since [Fall 2019], my sophomore year. I just stayed with it. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, you’re going to get there eventually.
“And there was really nothing else to do. Everything else was shut down. Might as well stay the same or get better at what I’m doing.”
Babineau finished just a couple seconds behind Archey.
“I did a lot of cross-training. After my boxing gym opened back up I started doing that a lot more and running a couple times a week to see how the joints felt,” the senior said.
The Generals boys went 1 through 4, with Quentin Coughlin-Walton roaring to a strong finish to surpass teammate Asa Chard over the final 100 meters for third. Taconic senior Owen McNeil was fifth.
It was a Pittsfield High sweep with both the boys and girls teams taking down cross-town rival Taconic. However, for THS coach Paul Phelps, this Fall II mini-season is about more than results.
“I told them right off the bat, my expectations are they come, have fun and get through the season safely. I usually have 40 kids. I’ve got 10, but the 10 that are here have been great,” he said. “They’ve come to practice and worked hard. We’re going to be able to go from this into track and then right into summer training. It’s a couple extra weeks.”
Being outside on a sunny April day, running and competing against a rival was enough.
“It’s been awesome, I will say that,” Phelps noted. “It’s awesome to see them together, running, smiling, laughing at practice.
“It’s definitely been a weird season, but they need it, you know. They haven’t been doing anything for a year. Just getting them out there to race and compete has been awesome.”
Pittsfield’s Grace Ungewitter, Meredith McCandless and Sydney Ferris ran in a pack during the girls race and rounded the final turn in that order running second-through-fourth. From there, Tess McCluskey and Taconic’s Lila Robero were locked in a battle for fifth.
The Pittsfield girls spent their offseason without a head coach after the retirement of Theresa Apple following the 2019 state meet. Harrington and company had to look inward for motivation.
“It was all self, which can be hard. Personally, staying motivated and really keeping in mind that it’s for the long haul,” said the sophomore victor. “You’re not going to be able to race, so any opportunity that you get to race, take advantage of it. You might not get another one.
“It felt really good to put the spikes on, put the jersey on, go out and do it.”
The camaraderie was apparent from opening warmups through the early finishers lining the finish-line corral.
“It’s been great just seeing people every day, having people to go do something with,” said Archey. “As a mental boost, it was a great feeling to be back and running with the guys. Knowing there is some form of competition coming.”
Pittsfield and Taconic will meet again on Saturday, along with Hoosac Valley and Lee. The top-five runners from each team will compete in a championship meet back at Springside Park beginning at 9:30 a.m.
“It’s fantastic,” Babineau added. “Now just got to come back and sweep it.”
———
Full results from the meet were not available at press deadline. This story will be updated at BerkshireEagle.com once times are posted.