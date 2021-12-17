PITTSFIELD — Kiera Devine did everything she could to stay in swimming shape after the 2020-21 season came and left with just one meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She credited her Pittsfield coaches for helping her find time in the pool and even plunged into Onota Lake over the summer. However, three meets into the new season, Devine is learning that there is a big difference between swimming shape and racing shape.
“I had about 10 months off from racing,” Devine said. “I kept swimming, but racing is so different. Once we came back for that first race my legs were shot and I was so out of breath — it was like I forgot how to do it.
“To think I didn’t get this type of opportunity last year — it’s crazy.”
Much like riding a bike, Devine and the Pittsfield girls are in the process of regaining their form but did enough to hold off a hungry Taconic squad 80-71 in the basement of the Berkshire Family YMCA on Friday. Meanwhile, a deep Taconic boys squad squeezed out every point it could on opening night, topping Pittsfield’s trio 82-23.
The Green and Gold, much like the Generals, are still settling into their routine before they can comfortably ride that bike without handlebars.
“I played baseball throughout the summer and I am just getting back into swimming,” Taconic’s Stevie Zuccalo said. “[Before this season] I last swam in February and I am going to start swimming with the Polar Bears soon.”
Zuccalo was Taconic’s freestyle champ with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Ben Bradway won a pair of events while Jack Bradway and Scott Langlois each captured one event. Taconic also rostered teams in each of the three relay events.
“It’s exciting because we’ve never been able to do a full relay for a full season and I am really excited for that,” Zuccalo said.
The Pittsfield girls featured their own freestyle specialist with Jackie Roccabruna taking both the 50 and 100. Devine and Taconic’s Mia Bencivenga butted heads in the day’s hardest event — the 500 freestyle.
The two were neck-and-neck for 75 percent of the race before Devine found the energy to reach the wall in 4 minutes, 59 seconds. Bencivenga came in roughly two seconds after Devine, good for the silver medal.
“Being able to come back to this point, my coaches have helped me out so much along the way,” said Devine, who also won the 200 freestyle.
Taconic’s Mia Zuccalo won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Alissa Schettini earned a win in the 100 butterfly. Taconic had a shot to make the meet a one-point thriller as the Generals clutched a 72-67 lead with just the 400 free relay remaining.
Bencivenga hit the water with a head of steam and Taconic was out front early. Pittsfield, however, worked its way back into the event as Riley Steinman and Hailey Rumlow set the stage for Devine and Roccabruna to turn on the jets for the last two legs.
Pittsfield pulled out in front and finished at 4:36.17, ahead of the Green and Gold.
Student-athletes on both sides are shaking off rust inside the pool. Outside the pool, the energy was as electric as ever.
“The team is absolutely amazing and we’re really close,” Devine said. “We swim boys and girls together and we’re one big family. Everyone is always by the pool because we win as a team and we do everything as a team.
“Having that one person cheering you on really does make a difference and at the end of the day, I think that is what could set us apart from other teams.”
With Step 1 of returning to the pool officially complete, the next step is making sure the season lasts as long as possible.
“With this team, it would be great to make it to Western Mass.,” Zuccalo said.
Both Taconic and Pittsfield are headed to Hudson for a meet on Tuesday.
———
Pittsfield girls 80, Taconic 71
200 medley relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Bradford, Devine, Roccaburna) 2:21.83, 2. Taconic (DiNicola, Zuccalo, Schettini, Lewis) 2:42.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:22.13, 2. Bencivenga (T) 2:26.07, 3. Rathbun (T) 3:14.77.
200 medley — 1. Zuccalo (T) 2:44.32, 2. Bradford (P) 2:52.50, 3. Rumlow (P) 2:58.05.
50 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 30.01, 2. Schettini (T) 32.38, 3. Baumann (P) 32.69.
100 butterfly — 1. Schettini (T) 1:17.69, 2. Steinman (P) 1:22.89, 3. Rumlow (P) 1:29.62.
100 freestyle — 1. Roccabruna (P) 1:06.43, 2. Milette (T) 1:18.44, 3. Baumann (P) 1:18.46.
500 freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 4:59.00, 2. Bencivenga (T) 5:00.39, 3. Chen (P) 9:50.90.
200 free relay — 1. Taconic (Lewis, Milette, DiNicola, Bencivenga) 2:27.62, 2. Pittsfield (Bradford, Brennan, Baumann, Rumlow) 2:31.83.
100 backstroke — 1. Steinman (P) 1:22.01, 2. Rathbun (T) 1:54.85, 3. DiNicola (T) 1:58.71.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zuccalo (T) 1:22.62 (T), 2. Bradford (P) 1:31.46, 3. Milette (T) 1:46.89.
400 free relay — 1. Pittsfield (Steinman, Rumlow, Devine, Roccabruna) 4:36.53, Taconic (Bencivenga, Schettini, Milette, Zuccalo) 4:53.82.
Taconic boys 82, Pittsfield 23
200 medley relay — 1. Taconic (B. Bradway, J. Bradway, Langlois, Zuccalo) 2:22.00.
200 freestyle — 1. J. Bradway (T) 2:47.56, 2. Trapani (T) 3:00.62.
200 medley — 1. B. Bradway (T) 2:52.99, 2. Swanton (P) 2:53.19.
50 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo (T) 27.79, 2. Chard (P) 29.46, 3. Statley (T) 30.08.
100 butterfly — 1. Swanton (P) 1:22.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Zuccalo (T) 1:04.73, 2. Langlois (T) 1:07.56, 3. Statley (T) 1:17.55.
200 free relay — 1. Taconic (Statley, Langlois, J. Bradway, Zuccalo) 2:14.32.
100 backstroke — 1. B. Bradway (T) 1:19.82, 2. Chard (P) 1:22.26, 3. J. Bradway 1:27.38.
100 breaststroke — 1. Langlois (T) 1:24.14, 2. Trapani (T) 1:36.09, 3. Kirian (P) 2:06.40.
400 free relay — 1. Taconic (Krantz, Statley, B. Bradway, Trapani) 5:40.19