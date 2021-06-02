GREAT BARRINGTON — Pittsfield scored five runs over the first three innings, which proved to be more than enough for pitchers Josh Lennon and Collin Merwin, as the Generals beat host Monument Mountain 7-3 Wednesday.
The win was the fifth straight for the Generals, who have a big game on Friday at Taconic.
"We talked as a team last week," PHS coach Seamus Morrison said last night. "One thing I stressed ... is we want to be playing our best baseball. We want to be firing on all cylinders the next 2 1/2-3 weeks."
Lennon got the win. The Pittsfield starter went 4 2/3 innings, and gave up two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out two. One of the two runs was earned. Merwin finished up, and he gave up an unearned run on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Pittsfield took the lead for keeps in the first inning, scoring two runs on no hits and two errors. Luke Mele, who led off the game by reaching on a miscue, scored when Jake Taylor got on on another error. Christian Marchbanks, who went 1 for 4 with two runs batted in, plated the other run with a sacrifice fly.
The Spartans had a chance to trim into that lead in the home first as Marco Buffoni walked and Jayder Raifstanger reached on an error. Lennon got Peter Free on a fly out and Arthur Labrie forced Raifstanger at second to end the inning.
PHS extended its lead to 5-0 in the third as Patrick Rindfuss hit a two-run double, scoring Marchbanks and Chase Racine. Rindfuss, however, was thrown out at third trying to leg the double into a triple. The double followed Marchbanks' RBI single. Rindfuss' other hit was a double.
Labrie took the loss for Monument (4-6), giving up seven runs on eight hits. Only three of those runs were earned. Camden Raifstanger and Cole Bissaillon each had two hits for the Spartans. Bissaillon had two doubles.
———
Pittsfield 203 101 0 — 7 8 4
Monument 001 101 1 — 3 7 5
Josh Lennon 4 2/3, Connor Merwin 2 1/3, and Owen Kroboth. Arthur Labrie 6, Peter Free 1, and Cole Bissaillon. W — Lennon. L — Labrie. 2B — P: Patrick Rindfuss 2. MM: Cole Bissaillon 2, Jayder Raifstanger.