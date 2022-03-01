PITTSFIELD — In earning its first Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association victory in six seasons, the Pittsfield High School boys basketball team took a giant step forward.
Pittsfield, seeded 28th in the MIAA’s Division III tournament field, got up off the mat twice in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat Southeastern Regional Vocational Tech 84-71 Monday at the Moynihan Field House.
The Generals, who are now 6-15, gave their coach something to smile about, as they withstood a 13-turnover second half and outscored the visitors from the South Shore 18-3 over the final five minutes to earn the victory.
“I’m happy beyond belief,” said Pittsfield coach Mitch Scace. “It’s something that we have struggled with, battling through adversity. I’ve said it before, basketball is a game of runs and the team that can weather the runs and fight through to the end is the team that comes out on top. I thought our guys stuck together.
“They answered the call, and I’m really proud of the way they came out tonight.”
It marked the first win in an MIAA tournament for the Generals since they beat Shepherd Hill in the 2016 Western Mass. Division II semifinals.
With the win, Pittsfield will hit the road for a Round-of-32 game against fifth-seeded Swampscott. That game is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Four different PHS players scored in double figures. But none were as impactful as the 16 scored by guard Nick Brindle. Brindle scored 11 of those 16 points in those final five minutes. He hit three, 3-point baskets, one of them gave the Generals the lead for keeps at 69-68.
Brindle, who was 1 for 7 from 3-point range in the first half, only had two baskets in the first half. His first shot of the fourth quarter, a trey, found nothing but net.
“I was pretty frustrated throughout the game because I was missing,” Brindle said. “I kept my head in, my teammates were finding me, and I hit a couple of shots. Then I kept going.”
Brindle scored a two after the Hawks’ Logan Koxias missed a 3-pointer and Carter Mungin pulled down one of his game-high 12 rebounds. Michael Burrowes was fouled on the next possession by Jake Salvie. Burrowes missed the front end of the 1-and-1, Toby Gaulden-Wheeler got the rebound and found Brindle for a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing. It was 74-68, and Southeastern coach Dean Duquette had to call time out.
“I think the 3-point shooting by [Brindle], he really hurt us,” Duquette said. “When he hit a couple of big threes, it kind of changed the momentum. That’s it. It’s only a couple of possessions and a couple of big shots.”
Brindle wasn’t done. Koxias drove to the basket, Mungin blocked the shot and Keanu Arce-Jackson got the rebound for PHS. He started the fastbreak that Brindle, while in transition, hit a pull up 3-pointer on. What had been a 68-66 lead for the visitors from South Easton was now a 77-68 lead for Pittsfield with 2:46 left to play. And for good measure Gaulden-Wheeler made it a double-figure lead 43 seconds after Brindle’s last 3-pointer. It was game, set, match.
“It doesn’t take much for [Brindle] to get going,” Scace said. “He’s very confident in himself and he can shoot it from anywhere in the gym. When guys find him open and he’s in rhythm, it’s great.”
The game was close early with Pittsfield leading 18-13 after one. The Generals extended the lead to 10 on a Jake Salvie basket with five minutes to play until halftime. Southeastern did come back to trim Pittsfield’s lead to 36-33 with 42 seconds left on a reverse layup by Koxias. PHS answered with a fastbreak basket by Mungin, who had 16 points to go with his 12 rebounds.
It was back-and-forth in the third quarter. While Pittsfield did lead by seven points, Southeastern came back and took an early 45-44 lead and then went up 54-51 on a 3-point play by James Trumbull. Trumbull led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points. Adolofo Depina had nine points but 12 boards for Southeastern.
Pittsfield took a 55-54 lead at the end of the quarter, as Gaulden-Wheeler, who had 17 to lead Pittsfield, scored the final four points.
That set the stage for what played out in the fourth quarter.
The Generals had very good ball movement in the game, getting credit for 16 assists. Gaulden-Wheeler and Arce-Jackson had four helpers each for PHS.
One thing about this new statewide tournament structure is that, unlike past Western Mass. events, it’s really difficult to get to scout potential opponents.
“We’ve been talking about handling us,” said Scace. “I think that the most important thing we can do is bring our best game no matter who we play. So whether we knew the team or didn’t know the team, it was more about us showing up than anything.
“And we did tonight.”