LENOX — It was a good day to be Pittsfield’s Jack Archey and Kellie Harrington. It was also a very good day to be a member of the Lenox cross country teams.
Archey and Harrington were individual winners in Wednesday’s meet at Lenox. The Lenox boys beat Pittsfield and Lee, while the Lenox girls did the same. The Millionaires were the only team to win twice here.
Archey ran in a time of 18 minutes, 0.24 seconds, holding off Lenox’s Harry Touloukian, who was second in 18:12.32. Archey ran at a 5:47 pace to 5:51 for Touloukian.
Touloukian was the first Lenox runner to cross the finish line and help give the Millionaires the team victories. Maxwell Adams was third, followed by Andrew McCormack in fifth and Cormac Mathews in sixth.
In the girls race, Harrington scored a 10-second win over Lenox’s Grace Elliot. Harrington’s time was 20:03.52, and she ran at at 6:27 pace. Elliot’s pace was 6:29, and her time was 20:11.64.
Elliott was followed across the finish line by teammates Alice Culver, Audrey Touloukian and Elyssa Scrimo. In all, seven of the top 10 finishers wore maroon and gold.
———
Girls
Team Results — Lenox 22, Pittsfield 35; Lenox 17, Lee 42; Lee 15, Mount Everett 50; Pittsfield 20, Lee 39.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Harrington (P) 20:03.52; 2. Elliot (LMM) 20:11.64; 3. Culver (LMM) 20:23.69; 4. Touloukian (LMM) 22:19.04; 5. E. Scrimo (LMM) 22:34.53; 6. Ferris (P) 22:54.15; 7. Ungewitter (P) 22:56.28; 8. Martin (LM) 22:57.40; 9. Holian (LM) 23:00.32; 10. J. Scrimo (LMM) 23:10.54; 11. Harwood (LMM) 24:09.92; 12. Malumphy (P) 24:39.38; 13. Ranzoni (LM) 24:40.79; 14. McCluskey (P) 24:48.12; 15. Maddalena (P) 24:54.49; 16. Baumann (P) 25:17.85; 17. Hickson (LM) 26:36.06; 18. Wilk (LMM) 26:48.53; 19, Young (LMM) 27:15.95; 20. Bannon (LM) 27:16.96.
Boys
Team Results — Lenox 21, Pittsfield 38; Lenox 19, Lee 36; Lee 15, Mount Everett 50; Lee 27, Pittsfield 28.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Archey (P) 18:00.24; 2. Touloukian (LMM) 18:12.32; 3. Adam (LMM) 19:02.57; 4. Perrier (LM) 19:19.17; 5. A. McCormack (LMM) 19:20.81; 6. Mathews (LMM) 19:21.19; 7. Chard (P) 19:23.73; 8. Fennelly (LM) 19:36.35; 9. Vargas (LMM) 19:37.05; 10. Brennan (P) 20:15.41; 11. Bianco (LM) 20:28.04; 12. Cooper (LM) 21:06.61; 13. Kinney (LM) 21:21.60; 14. Geller (LMM) 21:31.40; 15. C. McCormack (LMM) 21:37.25; 16. Vella (ME) 21:44.16; 17. Sivestro-Dias (P) 21:45.98; 18. Kolean (LMM) 22:17.86; 19. Douhan (P) 22:59.65; 20. Morandi (LM) 23:02.04.
Meet at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN — Hoosac Valley’s Justin Levesque and Mount Greylock’s Kate Swann scored individual wins in a meet at Mount Greylock.
Levesque won the race in 19:00.98, some 25 seconds ahead of Greylock’s Ezra Holzapfel, who ran in 19:26.35. Levesque ran a 6:07 mile pace.
The Mounties beat Wahconah and Monument as they placed five runners in the top 10.
Taconic, led by Cam Bencivenga, who was fifth overall, beat Hoosac Valley and Monument Mountain.
In the girls’ race, Swann won in 21:03.78, finishing nearly a minute ahead of teammate Josephine Smith (22:55.87). It was a sea of red crossing the finish line, as eight of the top 10 finishers were Mounties. The only racer to break that group was Taconic’s Ahliya Phillips, who was fourth in 24:06.99.
———
Girls
Team Results — Mount Greylock 15, Wahconah 50; Mount Greylock 15, Monument Mountain 49; Taconic 19, Hoosac Valley 41; Monument Mountain 22, Taconic 34.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Swann (MG) 21:03.78; 2. Smith (MG) 22:55.87; 3. Abel (MG) 23:16.28; 4. Phillips (T) 24:06.99; 5. Keating (MG) 24:13.06; 6. Low (MG) 24:32.23; 7. Hoey (MG) 24:34.57; 8. Geddes (MM) 24:42.77; 9. Polumbo (MG) 24:46.21; 10. Miller (MG) 24:46.85; 11. McCarthy (W) 24:54.94; 12. Art (MG) 25:17.51; 13. Juska (MM) 25:19.45; 14. Langenheim (W) 25:21.69; 15. Sommers (W) 25:22.71; 16. Grossman (MM) 25:48.96; 17. Nugent (MG) 25:49.32; 18. Carasone (MG) 25:52.69; 19. Goss (MG) 26:14.32; 20. Hanger (T) 26:22.09.
Boys
Team Results — Mount Greylock 26, Wahconah 29; Mount Greylock 15, Monument Mountain 50; Taconic 15, Hoosac Valley no score; Taconic 18, Monument Mountain 41.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Levesque (HV) 19:00.98; 2. Holzapfel (MG) 19:26.35; 3. R. Gladu (W) 19:33.83; 4. Wildrick (W) 19:54.07; 5. Bencivenga (T) 20:08.97; 6. Petropulos (MG) 20:11.62; 7. Garcia (W) 20:19.04; 8. Winters (MG) 20:27.08; 9. Keating (MG) 20:30.16; 10. Mellow-Bartels (MG) 20:33.17; 11. Sanders (W) 20:48.24; 12. C. Gladu (W) 21:03.86; 13. Pierce (T) 21:11.58; 14. Bakija (MG) 21:12.65; 15. Welch (MG) 21:15.01; 16. Singer (MG), 21:21.22; 17. Stuebner (MG) 21:21.95; 18. Larochelle (MM) 21:34.48; 19. Repetto (MG) 21:37.70; 20. Dowd Smith (W) 21:52.42.