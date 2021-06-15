PITTSFIELD — In a last-chance meet to qualify for postseason events on Monday at Taconic, the Pittsfield High boys and girls wrapped their regular season with a couple wins.
The Pittsfield boys were the top scoring team with 42 points, besting Wahconah (15), Monument Mountain (8) and Lenox (5). The PHS girls won with 36 points, topping Wahconah (15), Monument Mountain (8) and Lenox (5).
On the boys side the Generals were led by a throwing sweep from Kieran Coscia and a distance sweep by Jack Archey. Coscia collected three individual firsts in shot put, discus and javelin, edging teammate Connor Hayford in all three contests. Fellow General Edgar Vergara made is a purple sweep in shot put and discus. Meanwhile, Archey won the mile and 2 mile. The mile was a tight race throughout, with Archey and teammate David Babineau finishing within a second of each other, a second in front of Wahconah's Riley Gladu in third.
Brodie Calvert had two wins for Wahconah, taking the 400 by a hair over Monument's Gavin Santos, and winning the long jump. The Warriors' Brennan Anderson and Pittsfield's Lucas Benoit duked it out in hurdles, each taking a first and a second and each finishing with an honor roll first. Anderson improved his top time in the 400 hurdles to 1:01.72, while Benoit leapt from third to first with his 17.29 performance.
The Lenox boys 4x800 team of Colin Young, Harry Touloukian, Ely Carrol and Dennis Love saved their best for last, jumping into the top spot in the Berkshires with an 8:45.19, topping PHS' own season-best by 7 seconds.
With an 11.72 win in the 100-meter dash, Monument's Quinn Redpath moves into a tie for third on the county honor roll.
On the girls side, Pittsfield got a pair of wins from senior Meredith McCandless and an 11-point afternoon from Randi Duquette. McCandless took the triple jump and threw a new county-best 109 feet, 4 inches in javelin. Duquette won the 200 and was runner-up in the high jump and 100.
For Wahconah, Haley Crosier's 800 win moves her to the runner-up spot in the county standings. Adelyn Furlong went above and beyond, though, and cleared 28-00.5 in shot put during her final regular season meet, catapulting herself atop the honor roll.
BOYS
100 — 1. Q. Redpath (MM) 11.72; 2. M. Amenlemah (P) 12.01; 3. J. Ofori (P) 12.16.
200 — 1. G. Santos (MM) 24.63; 2. J. Ofori (P) 25.02; 3. Z. Walton (W) 25.05.
400 — 1. B. Calvert (W) 54.53; 2. G. Santos (MM) 54.68; 3. Q. Coughlin-Walton (P) 55.96.
800 — 1. A. Telladira (P) 2:12.68; 2. P. Brietmaier (P) 2:13.27; 3. C. Kinne (MM) 2:23.61.
1 Mile — 1. J. Archey (P) 5:03.34; 2. D. Babineau (P) 5:04.31; 3. R. Gladu (W) 5:05.63.
2 Mile — 1. J. Archey (P) 11:19.41; 2. R. Gladu (W) 11:32.09; 3. A. Garcia (W) 11:33.40.
100 Hurdles — 1. L. Benoit (P) 17.29; 2. B. Andersen (W) 17.61; 3. E. Trainor (P) 20.06.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Anderson (W) 1:01.72; 2. L. Benoit (P) 1:06.82; 3. E. Trainor (P) 1:10.01.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument Mountain (D. Penny, J. Hawkins, G. Santos, Q. Redpath) 46.98; 2. Pittsfield 47.56.
4x400 Relay — 1. Wahconah (n/a) 3:46.80; 2. Monument Mountain 3:57.41; 3. Pittsfield 4:21.08.
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox (C. Young, H. Touloukian, E. Carroll, D. Love) 8:45.19; 2. Pittsfield 8:52.19; 3. Pittsfield B 11:14.34.
High Jump — 1. C. Pringle (P) 5-08; 2. S. Moorer (P) 5-06; 3. (tie) J. Hawkins (MM) and L. Benoit (P) 5-04.
Long Jump — 1. B. Calvert (W) 19-02.5; 2. S. Moorer (P) 17-06.5; 3. C. Pringle (P) 16-01.5.
Triple Jump — 1. S. Moorer (P) 39-10.5; 2. B. Calvert (W) 37-00; 3. Sean Kays (W) 33-04.
Shot Put — 1. K. Coscia (P) 43-07; 2. C. Hayford (P) 41-05.5; 3. E. Vergara (P) 37-08.5.
Discus — 1. K. Coscia (P) 126-05; 2. C. Hayford (P) 112-08; 3. E. Vergara (P) 82-00.
Javelin — 1. K. Coscia (P) 123-03; 2. C. Hayford (P) 120-00; 3. Z. Pupo (P) 100-08.
GIRLS
100 — 1. M. Elliot (LX) 13.15; 2. R. Duquette (P) 13.44; 3. A. Garceau (W) 13.59.
200 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 28.20; 2. C. Supranowicz (P) 28.59; 3. L. Vosburgh (P) 20.56.
400 — 1. A. Talladira (P) 1:07.00; 2. S. Grosz (P) 1:07.21; 3. L. Vosburgh (P) 1:08.91.
800 — 1. H. Crosier (W) 2:33.13; 2. M. McCandless (P) 2:33.71; 3. S. Ferris (P) 2:37.47.
1 Mile — 1. M. Rocheleau-Holmes (MM) 6:11.05; 2. T. McCluskey (P) 6:20.28; 3. K. Devine (P) 6:21.44.
2 Mile — 1. A. Grossman (MM) 13:33.10; 2. G. Ungewitter (P) 14:19.23; 3. O. Langenheim (W) 14:37.63.
100 Hurdles — 1. S. Schmid (L) 18.01; 2. L. Helmke (MM) 18.11; 3. K. Anderson (W) 18.98.
400 Hurdles — 1. T. Tierney (P) 1:15.16; 2. K. Anderson (W) 1:16.00; 3. B. Penna (P) 1:23.88.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (T. Tierney, C. Supranowicz, J. Duquette, R. Duquette) 54.21; 2. Wahconah 54.90; 3. Monument Mountain 55.66.
4x400 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (S. Grosz, S. Ferris, A. Talladira, M. McCandless) 4:35.07; 2. Monument Mountain 4:56.58.
4x800 Relay — 1. Lenox (G. Elliot, A. Culver, A. Burns, E. Huth) 10:48.06; 2. Monument Mountain 11:59.97.
High Jump — 1. A. Dohoney (MM) 4-06; 2. R. Duquette (P) J4-06; 3. H. Crosier (W) J4-06.
Long Jump — 1. A. Garceau (W) 13-10.5; 2. T. Tierney (P) 12-07.5; 3. A. Furlong (W) 11-03.5.
Triple Jump — 1. M. McCandless (P) 29-00; 2. A. Dohoney (MM) 28-08.5; 3. K. Anderson (W) 27-07.
Shot Put — 1. A. Furlong (W) 28-00.5; 2. D. Grosz (P) 25-00.25; 3. S. Tierney (P) 24-08.
Discus — 1. D. Grosz (P) 77-06; 2. L. Fredsall (MM) 76-01; 3. S. Tierney (P) 67-02.
Javelin — 1. M. McCandless (P) 109-04; 2. D. Grosz (P) 94-09; 3. K. Villinski (L) 84-00.