AMHERST — Drew DeMartino got one more year to play college baseball. He decided to take it in Massachusetts and he couldn't be happier.
"It's been awesome. I love it so far," DeMartino said of his transfer to the University of Massachusetts. "Schoolwork has definitely been harder. It's a Master's program in grad school. so it's a little tougher. It's been good. I liked meeting all the new guys. All the guys were really welcoming."
The Taconic High School and University of Hartford graduate is playing a post-graduate season for coach Josh Reynolds and the Minutemen.
"He was in the transfer portal. Prior to my arrival here, [former assistant coach Nate Cole] had tried to recruit him out of high school," UMass coach Josh Reynolds said in an interview. "We knew about him. The staff knew about him and kind of followed him at Hartford. When he went into the transfer portal, we knew we were losing Eddy Hart, our captain, we knew we had a little bit of a void to fill there.
"It seemed like a no-brainer."
And when you add to it all the fact that back in 2017, DeMartino was on the diamond at UMass' Earl Lorden Field for the final out when Taconic rolled past Minnechaug 8-1 to win the Western Massachusetts Division I championship. Two games later, the team now known as the Thunder had a state championship trophy.
"It's pretty cool. I actually felt it during practices. It was pretty neat because you're practicing on a field that I won a high school Western Mass. championship on," DeMartino said.
Through this past weekend, UMass is off to a pretty solid 8-8-1 start. DeMartino has been the starting second baseman for the Minutemen in the team's first 16 games. In those 16 games, DeMartino is hitting .219, but already equaled his career-best at Hartford with three home runs. He hit one in each end of a doubleheader at Fairleigh Dickinson on March 18 and hit his third in one game of a doubleheader at Towson a week later. His three homers is tied for the team lead and his 16 runs batted in led the Minutemen.
In a 5-4 win to take the series at Towson, he was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. His infield single in the ninth inning plated the go-ahead run. He was in the middle of a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.
Defensively, DeMartino has had 90 chances and has made no errors.
"I think the thing that stands out the most is his attitude is just tremendous," said the UMass coach. "He's fit in so well with the team. He's such a great kid. He's always a pleasure to be around and always working hard. That's kind of the foundation of it. From there, he's going to be able to come in and bring a lot of maturity and experience which we haven't quite had over the years, and really add a lot of experience to our infield. He's very solid defensively, solid arm, knows the game very well. Offensively, I think he's primed to have a really good year. He swings the bat as well as anybody on the team, had a really solid fall and a great spring for us.
"He has a little bit of juice in the bat, he runs well and there's really nothing he doesn't do at least well or above average. I think he's going to be a really solid player for us."
UMass opened Atlantic 10 Conference play Friday with the start of a three-game home series against Saint Joseph's at Earl Lorden Field.
DeMartino, who earned a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Insurance from the University of Hartford, is in the McCormack School at UMass. He's in a one-year Master's Degree program in Business Analytics.
"It is hard to imagine" that this is DeMartino's last year of baseball, he said. "I've played baseball my whole life. I'm just trying to enjoy my last year. I'm just trying to have fun, and hopefully win some games, that's the goal. I could care less about personal stats. It's fun when you're winning. That's how I'd like to end my last year of baseball, winning with this team."
DeMartino has had his success against UMass. In two years at Hartford, DeMartino went 4 for 9 with two RBI as the Minutemen and Hawks split two non-league games. On April 30, 2019, the last time DeMartino faced UMass, he went 3 for 5 with two RBI in a 5-4 win. His walkoff, RBI opposite-field double down the right-field line in the 10th inning was the game-winning hit.
"One thing I definitely liked about UMass too," he said, "is that we have a lot of pride for the school because being a Mass. kid and always hearing about UMass and going to UMass games. A lot of my friends went to UMass. You definitely carry a lot of pride."
DeMartino isn't the only Minuteman with Berkshire County connections. Catcher-designated hitter Mike Gervasi played last summer for the Futures League runners-up Pittsfield Suns. Third baseman Aidan Wilde and West Stockbridge pitcher Jared Henry were both members of the 2021 North Adams SteepleCats.
One of the local highlights will come Wednesday, April 6, when the Minutemen host UMass Lowell. It'll be a bit of a reunion as DeMartino will play against his former Taconic teammate Cedric Rose. Rose is hitting .275 for Lowell in 20 games, with three homers and 16 RBI. Last year, he had 5 homers and 22 RBI in 44 games.
"It's definitely going to be a challenge," DeMartino said of moving from Hartford to Amherst. "In my opinion, I think it's a step up conference-wise. I think we're ready. I think we have a good team put together, and we'll see how the season goes."