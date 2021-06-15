LEOMINSTER — Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee birdied two of his final three holes to shoot a 1-under par 69 on Tuesday to jump into a four-way tie for 12th place after two rounds of the 111th Massachusetts Open at Oak Hill Country Club.
Mabee's birdies on the par-5 seventh hole and par-4 ninth (he started his round on the back nine) gave him a 36-hole total of even-par 140 over the historic Donald Ross-designed layout. Oak Hill is hosting the Open for the seventh time.
Mabee, who recently captured the Northeast New York PGA Section's Stroke Play Championship, will begin today's final round six shots behind former PGA Tour player Brad Adamonis, who has put together rounds of 66 and 68 to lead by a single shot over amateur Ben Spitz (70-65) and by two over Connecticut golfer Max Theodorakis (66-70) and New Yorker Rob Labritz (70-66). Spitz, a member at George Wright Golf Course in Boston, had the low round of the tournament with his 65.
Despite having to play host to last weekend's Men's Invitational at the CC of Pittsfield through Sunday and seeing Oak Hill for the first time, Mabee was an impressive 3-under through 13 holes in the opening round before recording bogeys on four of his last five holes to settle for a 71.
Tuesday, however, Mabee finished strong with those birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. His round included three birdies and just two bogeys as he moved into a tie with Rick Berberian (Vesper CC), Matthew Campbell (Clifton Park, N.Y.) and Michael Martel (New Ipswich, N.H.)
Mabee will tee off at 11:30 a.m. today while the leaders will start an hour later.
The cut in the 150-player field to the low 50-and-ties came at 6-over 146. The professionals in the field are playing for $75,000 in prize money.