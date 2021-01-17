Two months ago, Pittsfield's Peyton Steinman and Grace Guachione were cautiously optimistic that they would be able to play their senior seasons with the Saint Anselm College women's basketball team. One month later, the optimism was gone.
"We all were in the locker room and you could tell what was coming," Guachione said. "You could tell, I think, by the look on all of our faces when [Coach Corey Boilard] walked in. Immediately there was like a feeling, like a heavy feeling in the room. We all knew it was coming. The seniors all looked at each other with disappointment. You could tell, when he was telling us, he was so sad for us.
"In that moment, it felt really disappointing, because we had been practicing all season and all fall, we'd been promised a season that we're no longer going to have."
Guachione and Steinman are both rising seniors on the Saint Anselm squad that went 21-7 last year, and had been ready to play Northeast 10 Conference rival LeMoyne in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel all of its remaining winter sport championships.
"We all programmed our minds to be so positive and so hopeful, that in the moment, it felt like it wasn't real," Guachione said, when reached at her home in Pittsfield. She and Steinman have been home since the end of the semester.
"We're having games, we're having a season. We've been practicing. We literally put in plays and we were practicing our sets," Guachione said. "In that sense, it definitely was a shock. In the back of our minds, we all knew it was coming. We just didn't want to face that."
As of mid-November, both Pittsfield residents were — at worst — optimistic that there would be some sort of a regular season. On Dec. 15, the Northeast 10 Conference Council of Presidents voted to wipe out the winter sports seasons for their member schools.
"While the Council has elected to cancel formal NE10 winter competition and championships in 2021, each NE10 member institution shall retain the autonomy to determine if it will engage in independent athletic contests this winter," conference officials announced in a statement. "Team activities, practice and training opportunities and contests against outside competition will be determined and defined by each member institution but shall adhere to NCAA policies and state public health regulations."
Reaction among the 13 players pretty much followed as one might expect. Steinman and Guachione are two of the five seniors on the Saint Anselm's roster.
"It didn't feel real at first," Steinman said in an interview earlier in the week, "and honestly at this point, it still doesn't. I think as we continue to go on, and ultimately don't play, it'll kick in more."
The Hawks had their top two returning scorers in Steinman and Guachione. Saint Anselm was going to have to make up a bunch of points with the graduation of Shannon Ryan, who led the team with a 23-point scoring average. She also averaged 15 rebounds per game.
Steinman was the top returning scorer and rebounder at 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds, and Guachione is the No. 2 returning scorer, averaging 8.7 points per game. Steinman averaged 3.7 assists and her backcourt mate averaged 3.5 helpers. In fact, of Saint Anselm's 451 total assists in 2019-20, the Pittsfield pair had 198 of them.
The Saint Anselm players did get one chance to play. On Dec. 19, the Hawks played a Blue and White scrimmage, which was combined with some Senior Day activities. Playing four, 10-minute quarters with running time, the Blue team beat the White team 51-45. Blue went on a 17-7 run in the fourth quarter to get the win.
It also marked the first time that Steinman and Guachione had played against each other. Guachione was on the Blue team.
"It was weird, because in the normal way, we would have been on the same team," Steinman said with a laugh. "I'm hoping we get that opportunity to do that. Although it was weird, it was amazing that the coaches and the staff at the school were able to put that together for us and create a special day for our senior class. It was really fun, and almost a happy environment. The circumstances were difficult, but we made the best of it.
"I think we all had a really good time."
Steinman had 11 points and seven rebounds for the White team. Freshman Alexa Quirolo also had 11 points. Guachione had six points, three rebounds and two assists. Freshman Gabby Turco had a game-high 22 points.
"We've been practicing the last three years, flip-flopping. We'd play together on the same team. We played against each other. We'd be guarding each other," Guachione said. "I think in all the situations, we push each other in more ways than one. If we're on the same team, we have this telepathic energy, where we always know where each other is, and we're always looking for each other which is super cool. When we're playing against each other, we compete and we push each other to make the other better."
Both Steinman and Guachione are currently planning on coming back for one final season with the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility. Both are optimistic it will be as teammates at Saint Anselm.