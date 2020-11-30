In the walk up to the regular-season football finale, University of Central Florida tight end, and Pittsfield native, Jake Hescock was asked about some of the past moments of his football career in Orlando.
"I think the 2018 championship game, I scored my first collegiate touchdown against Memphis. It was awesome to have that. I enjoyed the Fiesta Bowl on that trip. I enjoyed the Stanford game," he said. "Hopefully, I create some more memories next year."
Next year? Does that mean the redshirt senior, who transferred to UCF from Wisconsin, is going to take advantage of that NCAA ruling that grants fall sport athletes another year of eligibility?
"I think I'm definitely going to take it," Hescock said, during a remote gathering with reporters. "Getting another year under the system of [co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh] will be really beneficial for me. Also, we've got a really young [tight ends] room, and it'll give me the opportunity to kind of leave a legacy with those guys and help them figure out how to get things done and the process of being a college football player. I can stay and pass that along to those guys and get another year under Coach Golesh and grow.
"It sounds good to me."
Hescock and the Knights traveled down Interstate 4 on Thanksgiving to play Sunshine State and American Athletic Conference rival South Florida in a Black Friday afternoon game, beating their AAC rivals 53-46.
UCF rebounded from a 36-33 loss to seventh-ranked Cincinnati the previous week.
In the game last Friday, Hescock caught one pass for one yard, but it turned out to be the most important catch of the game, because it put the Knights ahead to stay.
Both UCF and USF had to punt on their first possessions. USF went 80 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 23-yard pass form Jordan McCloud to DeVontre Dukes. That made it 7-0.
UCF tied the score on its next drive, going 75 yards in eight plays, capped by Ben Thompson's 27-yard run.
After a quick three-and-out by the Bulls of South Florida, UCF came back and used an 11-play, 78-yard drive to take the lead on that one-yard pass form Dillon Gabriel to Hescock. It was the second of four unanswered touchdowns for UCF in the victory.
So far in 2020, Hescock has nine catches for 49 yards and three touchdowns. The tight end has started in four of the Knights nine games. The Salisbury School product's best catch game came in a 44-21 win against Houston, when he caught three balls.
Oh, and about the decision to return for 2021?
"I got to talk to [Coach Golesh], my parents, Coach Heupel a little bit," Hescock said. "I think everybody's conversation went into my decision. Golesh got to sit down with me and say his plans for next year and this offseason, and what kind of work we're going to put in for my game especially, and the things I need to work on. It was really exciting to hear that. I don't think I'm ready to quit, hang it up yet and move on.
"If I can keep playing, I'm going to try and exhaust every outlet I can."
The rivalry with South Florida dates back before 2013, when both schools became members of the AAC. The series is now tied 6-6. UCF won last year's game 34-7 in Orlando.
"I got the luxury of being on the 2017 team and we won, and last year. We've been on a little bit of a streak," Hescock said. "There's so much history to this rivalry, even going back to the early 2000s, when they were kicking our butts. I want to even up the series.
"This one's for all the old players too, who might have lost to these guys. They want to see us win."
There appears to be one more date on the UCF football schedule, a possible bowl game appearance. While six games — including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, the inaugural Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park and the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium — are off the board for the 2020-21 Bowl Season, most are still on.
According to several projections, UCF is going to stay in Florida for its bowl appearance. The Knights are 6-3, 5-3 in the AAC.
According to ESPN and College Football News projections, the Knights would be playing in the Boca Raton Bowl, on the campus of Florida Atlantic. ESPN projects UCF to play Liberty and College Football News has Buffalo as the opponent. The Boca Raton Bowl is set for Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
CBS Sports and Athlon Sports both project UCF to stay home in Orlando, as one of two teams in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium. CBS and Athlon both have UCF playing Louisiana on Dec. 26, at noon.