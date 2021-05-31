Justin Hopkins is heading south in June. The Pittsfield High School graduate and former PHS baseball player will be continuing his climb toward what he hopes will eventually lead him to a Major League Baseball diamond.
Hopkins, 26, will be umpiring this summer in the Appalachian League, which has evolved from a short-season minor league to a 10-team summer collegiate league that is part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline. The Appy League was restructured out of Minor League Baseball when MLB elected to reconfigure its minor league system.
But knowing that he'll be going someplace with the Major League Baseball seal of approval was really exciting for Hopkins.
"It was surreal," said Hopkins, when asked about getting the call to go to the Appy League. "I thought it was going to take another year with COVID and everything. It definitely was emotional.
"It's been a lot of hard work and a long journey."
Hopkins went to, and graduated in 2020 from the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Fla. While Hopkins has been umpiring high school and Babe Ruth games in Berkshire County, he spent his first full summer working in the Northwoods League, a wood bat college league located in the upper Midwest. He was supposed to work the Coastal Plains League in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coastal Plains League did not operate.
In 2021, Hopkins was originally going to go back to the Northwoods League when that call came in that put him into the Appy League.
The Appalachian League has 10 teams that are located in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. The team in Kingsport, Tenn., is well-known to older Berkshire County baseball fans because it was the New York Mets' farm team that was a level below the New York-Penn League's Pittsfield Mets.
"It's going to be a development league for freshmen and sophomores in college who have pro aspirations and are going to be drafted in the next couple of years," he said. "It's a developmental league for them, and it's a developmental league for us."
Hopkins' four-week stint at the Umpire Training Academy was run by Mike Feldt, a 39-year veteran of the minors, and Dusty Dellinger, who was a Major League umpire from 2004-07. Dellinger is also familiar with Wahconah Park, having umpired in the NY-Penn League in 1997.
The young umpires work Mondays through Saturdays over the four-week stint.
"It's very demanding. In the morning, we would have classroom from 8 until noon. After that, we would be in the field until 6-6:30. Then we get back and do testing at night," Hopkins said. "They're vigorous."
Hopkins said his classmates will be joining him in the Appy League. His partner, however, did not come through the classes with him. Matt Watkoski of Grand Rapids, Mich., will be Hopkins' partner and they will travel the mid-South together.
Hopkins and Watkoski will be working as a two-man crew. Hopkins was part of a three-umpire crew the year before.
"Three-man is a lot of fun. I got called in late, so I had to learn it on the fly," Hopkins said. "Everything reverts back to two-man. If you have a good foundation of two-man, you'll be good with three-man."
While Hopkins enjoys doing high school games, and gets pretty high grades from players and coaches, and is looking forward to this summer — ultimately, he said the goal is "The Show."
"I definitely want to be like [Major League umpire Chris Conroy]. Chris and I talk from time to time. When I got the promotion, I texted him. He's been a role model to me," Hopkins said. "I'm definitely going to keep pushing, but whatever happens, happens. I'll be thankful for what I have right now and just keep working hard.
"I want to be in the big leagues someday. I'm going to shoot for that."