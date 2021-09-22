LENOX — Kellie Harrington ran the hardest kind of race one can run. Dennis Love just took care of business on his home course. Both were victorious on Wednesday.
Love led the way for the Lenox boys, who took the top three spots in a 3-0 home meet over Pittsfield, Mount Greylock and Lee. It was the first time cross-country runners tackled The Beast — the Millionaires’ 100-meter finishing climb — at Lenox since 2019.
The first three up it were Lenox’s Dennis Love, Maxwell Adam and Harry Touloukian. Love won the race in 17 minutes, 23.20 seconds for his second victory of the season.
For Harrington, The Beast was just one more obstacle she needed to cross off.
“You know it’s there, in the back of your mind all race,” said Harrington, who won the girls race in 19:31.96. “You really can’t save anything for it, though. You just need to have the willpower to get up it. It’s who wants it the most, who is going to get it done.”
Harrington led wire-to-wire, with Lenox’s Grace Elliot and Mount Greylock’s Grace Malone and Kate Swann nipping at her heels for the entirety of the meet. In the season opener two weeks prior, Harrington also held a lead for a long stretch of the race, only to succumb to both Elliot and Malone by two seconds at Monument Mountain. This time around, Harrington refused to give an inch. She brushed off The Beast and extended her lead to more than five seconds over Malone by the finish.
“I set out with a goal to race my own race, and obviously keep track of the competition. Those girls are really tough,” said Harrington, who spent her summer mountain biking with the Shire Shredders to stay in shape. “It’s a lot. A lot of motivation to have them on my heels, hearing them breathing, it keeps me going.”
While Harrington would not be denied, it was behind her where the action was heating up. Lenox and Mount Greylock renewed their endurance rivalry with a scored matchup for the first time since the Millionaires and Mounties went 1-2 at the 2019 MIAA All-State Championships.
On Wednesday, it was Greylock’s turn, spoiling what was nearly a 6-0 day for Lenox teams. The Mounties defeated Lenox 26-29, with Malone in second and Swann fourth bracketing Elliot — and the hosts’ Alice Culver next — to grant the early 4-6 advantage that held up through the scoring finishers.
“We’re really strong. A lot of young people. Adele Low has been doing great, Nelly Swabey, Natasha [Nugent] is an eighth-grader doing awesome,” said Swann, who was third at All-States in 2019. “Grace, obviously, has been absolutely crushing it. It’s been great to see her break out.”
Lenox actually got its fifth runner in before Greylock wrapped its own scoring, but the early lead was enough. Culver was next behind Swann for Lenox in fifth overall, but Greylock countered with junior Ainsley Abel in sixth. Pittsfield High senior Sydney Ferris laid down a 22:48 to land seventh, before it was right back to Lenox and Greylock with the Millionaires’ Elyssa Scrimo in eighth. Annie Art from the Mounties was ninth and Lenox senior Julianne Harwood was 10th.
An interlude of Pittsfield’s Grace Ungewitter and the Lee duo of Anna Martin and Brianna Kelly elongated the waiting, but after Jessie Scrimo came in to give Lenox 29 points, Greylock freshman Vera De Jong was right on her hip to send the Mounties to 26 points and the win.
“I really want us to win states,” said Swann, a senior. “Go out with a bang!”
On the boys side, the team results featured a trio of Lenox wins, the closest by 20 points against Greylock. The drama was for third place individually, as Pittsfield High senior Jack Archey spent his afternoon applying pressure on the Millionaires’ trio. While Adam clocked in at 17:41, 14 seconds later Touloukian could feel the Generals star gaining on him.
As the two climbed The Beast, Archey tried to make an inside move by Touloukian’s right. The Lenox senior fended off the advance shoulder-to-shoulder and won a dead sprint to the finish by .41 seconds.
Greylock’s Ollie Swabey was fifth in 18:30, with teammate Andrew Petropulos passing two Lenox foes on the final stretch to secure sixth place by .15 and .22 seconds over Renzo Vargas and Cormac Mathews. That back half of Lenox’s scoring is where coach Al Najimy said the team will work all season.
“First home meet in a long time, and it’s still early. It’s a grind, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do in October and November,” Najimy said. “That’s the big question, we know what we’ve got up top, and my focus is shrinking that gap, getting 4-5-6 to keep gaining. That will put us in good position.”
Vargas and Mathews were just around 80 seconds behind Touloukian on Wednesday.
Lee’s Josh Perrier led the way for the Wildcats in eighth place with a time of 19:31.
———
Girls
Team Results — Lenox def. Pittsfield 24-33; Lenox def. Lee 17-40; Mount Greylock def. Lenox 26-29.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Harrington (P) 19:31; 2. Malone (MG) 10:37; 3. Elliot (LX) 19:42; 4. Swann (MG) 19:49; 5. Culver (LX) 20:56; 6. Abel (MG) 22:21; 7. Ferris (P) 22:48; 8. E. Scrimo (LX) 23:02; 9. Art (MG) 23:08; 10. Harwood (LX) 23:14; 11. Ungewitter (P) 23:15; 12. Martin (L) 23:18; 13. Kelly (L) 23:57; 14. J. Scrimo (LX) 24:04; 15. De Jong (MG) 24:04; 16. Swabey (MG) 24:08; 17. Holian (L) 24:29; 18. Touloukian (LX) 24:38; 19. Goss (MG) 24:46; 20. McCluskey (P) 25:01.
Boys
Team Results — Lenox def. Pittsfield 17-43; Lenox def. Lee 15-44; Lenox def. Mount Greylock 19-39.
Individual Top 20 — 1. Love (LX) 17:23; 2. Adam (LX) 17:41; 3. Touloukian (LX) 17:55; 4. Archey (P) 17:56; 5. Swabey (MG) 18:30; 6. Petropulos (MG) 19:17; 7. Vargas (LX) 19:17; 8. Mathews (LX) 19:18; 9. Perrier (L) 19:31; 10. Chard (P) 19:36; 11. McCormack (LX) 19:39; 12. Holzapfel (MG) 19:46; 13. Brennan (P) 19:47; 14. Keating (MG) 19:49; 15. Bakija (MG) 19:53; 16. Fennelly (L) 20:38; 17. Welch (MG) 20:45; 18. Repetto (MG) 20:58; 19. Bianco (L) 21:07; 20. Resca (L) 21:09.