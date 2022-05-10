GREAT BARRINGTON — Kieran Coscia just can't stop one-upping himself.

After a dominant season on the football field last fall that was highlighted by All-State nods and a commitment to play Division I on the gridiron at Bucknell University, Coscia has been ripping apart the track and field record books on East Street this spring.

Having already set and reset the school's shot put record at 54 feet, 2.5 inches, on Monday at Monument Mountain Coscia tacked on another half a foot. His throw of 54-09 is now more than 4 feet beyond the previous record he beat earlier this season. That prior mark of 50-05, was set way back in 1964 by David Southard.

For discus, the PHS mark entering the season was 152-02.5, set in 1967 by Paul Germanowski. Coscia originally beat it by half-an-inch last month. Then he really let one fly on Monday, sailing his throw 162 feet, 5 inches. His throw prompted the PA announcer at Monument to issue a warning to those walking across the infield. Hazardous objects flung by the PHS senior were saucering beyond the arranged, flagged area.

"Honestly, I've been thinking about it since freshman year. Not with shot put, but I threw 120 feet in discus my freshman year and my coach put the idea in my head. Always something I was working toward," said Coscia on Monday. "As of last year I knew I could do it. We lost a year, so there were some technical things I needed to work on, but I could still get it out there. I knew it was attainable."

Coscia's top mark as a junior was 140-08, still 7 feet beyond his closest local competition. That mark also put him ninth at the state meet. He also led the county in shot put with a 48-02 throw, but fouled out at sectionals.

"I had a good year in shot last year. I was spinning last year, but now I'm gliding which seems to work better for me," he said. "I went 48 feet last year and I put on a lot of size in between last season and this season. So shot has kind of blown up for me. Shot's actually been better for me this year. I got the county record in shot before I got the school record in discus."

Coscia's javelin throw of 154-10 hasn't yet etched his name in the record books, but it does sit as the current mark-to-beat for Berkshire County this season, and would have put him third at sectionals last spring and in the top 10 at states.

"Javelin is really more I do for the team. I want to go down there, get my points to help the team win," he said. "My main focus has been shot and discus."

The Pittsfield javelin record is 177 feet, set by Connor Hayford in 2019.

"I'm feeling great. The difference this year is just that I've been pretty consistent," Coscia said. "I've gone 54-something feet in three of the last four meets, so I feel confident, whatever meet I can go to, I can get that distance. Discus we've been sitting high-140s, few 150s and now that, 162. So I feel good, like I can keep doing what I'm doing. It's not going to be a situation where 'am I going to pop one or am I going to leave disappointed?'"

That's the big change this season as opposed to last spring, when he missed out on a state trip for shot put.

For the record, the Central/Western Mass. D-I Championships meet record for shot put is 49-10.50. The discus record of 146-07 was set last year by Burncoat's Yoofi Abaka, the lone competitor to best Coscia's 135-10 in the event.

Perhaps the most difficult part of this spring has been juggling his commitment to training to play D-I football, while remaining present with his PHS teammates during the track and field season. Judging by the photo he posed for with teammates and Lenox opponents on Monday, the 6-3, 260-pound lineman is doing just fine.

"I'm very excited for it all. It's just been adapting my schedule, my weightlifting training, stuff like that," he said. "Before track and field, I was probably doing five or six days in the weight room, and now it's more like three. But this is training itself, shot put is a lot of explosive training. It's really about managing the workload, making sure we don't over-train, but making sure we're keeping up with what we need to do."