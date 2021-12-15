PITTSFIELD — Kieran Coscia had a chance to wait until February to sign a National Letter of Intent. Coscia said there was no need, that's how committed he feels about Bucknell University.
"When Bucknell originally offered me in the summer, before I got out there, I was still kind of planning to play the long game with it and see what comes along," he said. "When I got up there, and I was up there last weekend too, I could tell it's the right place for me. When something checks all your boxes like that, I wanted to show that I was devoted. I wanted to say I'm ready to commit, let's get pen to paper. They can send me training programs. I want to be in.
"Sign early. I'm in. I'm ready to go."
Coscia, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman, signed his Letter Of Intent I Wednesday morning to play football at Bucknell, a school that plays in the Patriot League as a member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision. Coscia is the first Pittsfield resident to sign with a Division I football team since Jake Hescock originally signed with the University of Wisconsin for the 2016 season. Hescock had played at Salisbury School in Connecticut. He transferred from Wisconsin to Central Florida, and will play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 23, against the University of Florida.
Dempsey Quinn, a Pittsfield native who played at St. Joseph, played his Division I-FCS football at Cornell of the Ivy League, graduating in 2011.
Coscia, his parents Greg and Jennifer, and Pittsfield football coach Brian Jezewski sat at a table in the main hallway at Pittsfield High School Wednesday morning as the PHS lineman signed his LOI and then sent it off to Bucknell. Wednesday was the early-signing day for Division I colleges. Coscia was cheered on by PHS staff, family, friends and football teammates.
"It's a great thing for Pittsfield High School. It's a great thing for the Coscia family," Jezewski said after the ceremony. "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work this young man put in, with the support of a quality family. We had this conversation the other day, a lot of kids find excuses not to be in the weight room and not to put the work in. Kieran finds reasons to be in the weight room and put the work in, and you could see it. You could see it on the field. He puts the work in in the classroom. I'm extremely proud of Kieran and extremely proud of the legacy he's helped build here."
Coscia said he had looked at Division I-FCS Holy Cross and Bryant, along with Bentley, before deciding on Bucknell.
In remarks during the ceremony, both Jezewski and Coscia referenced the culture that had been built by the players and coaches at Pittsfield. Coscia cited culture as being a big part of why Bucknell attracted him.
"I'm of the mindset that culture wins games. That's what Coach J has taught me, and that's what's been true for us," Coscia said. "When we came in as freshmen here, we knew we wanted to change the culture and it worked out for us. We won games. They have a vision for their students. They're on the upswing. They care about winning football games, they care about making the best students they can with the best players they can. To me, that was clear because of the relationship they drove with me. I could tell they really cared about me."
Coscia is one of 13 members of the early-signing class at Bucknell. Head coach Dave Cecchini, who just finished his third year at the school, said he was excited to have Coscia as part of the incoming class.
"He's just so explosive for an offensive lineman. He has that first step, that he really comes off the ball," said Cecchini. "A lot of people think of offensive linemen as ... they're more the guys who push you off the football. When he makes contact, he explodes. He has that fast-twitch. Whether that's pulling and getting out into space and attacking a linebacker or defensive back, or just coming right off the ball and engaging a defensive tackle."
Coscia is one of three offensive linemen signing on Wednesday. Nathan Natoli of Olney, Md., and Gavin Kennedy of Turnersville, N.J., also signed to play at Bucknell.
The Bucknell head coach said that at least going into 2022, Coscia is listed as a guard.
"We'll put him at the position where we think he'll play the quickest," said Cecchini. "But, yeah, I think he'll start out at guard for us for sure."
Cecchini's endowed position is named for one-time Bucknell coach Bob Odell, who was also a former head football coach at Williams and passed away in 2012. The Bison were 1-10 in fall 2021 but played Holy Cross for the Patriot League championship in the truncated Spring, 2021 schedule.
"I count myself very blessed because of my physical attributes," Coscia said. "When I started here, I came in at, I think, 5-10, 190 pounds as a freshman. I shot up between my sophomore year. I wasn't thinking about [Division I football]. I was thinking I'd probably end up at a D-II or D-III school. I'm so lucky. I put in a lot of work and there have been a lot of sacrifices over at the weight room and the classroom. It's all really paid off."