PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Country Club of Pittsfield head pro Eric Mabee shot a solid 1-under-par 71 in the opening round of the 2021 PGA Professional Championship to put himself in good position to make the cut in a huge 312-player field.
Mabee, who has qualified for the national championship for head professionals on multiple occasions, had two birdies and a single bogey in a steady round over the PGA Village's Wanamaker Course. His 71 put him in a large group of golfers tied for 22nd place.
Frank Bensel Jr. shot a 6-under 65 on the Ryder Course to take a two-shot lead over five golfers. The Ryder Course plays to a par of 71, while the Wanamaker is a par-72 layout. Mabee will play today on the Ryder Course, while Bensel Jr. switches to the Wanamaker for his second round.
Mabee, starting on the back 9, opened with a bogey, but that turned out to be the only one on his card. He finished his opening 9 at 1-over-par 37, but produced back-to-back birdies on the par-4 11th and 12th holes (Nos. 2 and 3 for him).
The top 120 finishers will qualify for the final two rounds, to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.