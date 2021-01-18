WESTFIELD — Pittsfield’s Mia Alfonso had a goal and two assists as her Pope Francis High School co-op girls hockey team battled back to tie Longmeadow on Monday morning.
The game was played at the Amelia Park Rink in Westfield. The 4-4 tie was Pope Francis’ first point of the season, as the Cardinals are now 0-1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener to Algonquin 6-0 back on Jan. 9.
Freshman Maddie Rawling of Pittsfield scored the game’s first goal for Pope Francis, which also happened to be the first goal ever scored by the fledgling co-op program.
Pope Francis is coached by Chris Connors. Including the host school, there are 10 high schools represented on the Cardinals’ roster. Three players, Alfonso, Rawling and Kellie Harrington, are from Pittsfield.
“It comes down to, we want to provide an outlet for girls out in this area to play,” Connors said, in a summer interview with The Eagle. “I just think in terms of visibility, they want to provide the outlet for girls to play. There’s essentially only one team out here, and that’s Longmeadow that co-ops. Other than that, you have girls that potentially play independent hockey. You have girls that play at various prep schools. Other than [Longmeadow] there’s no MIAA girls programs besides Longmeadow, west of the Worcester area.”
All three Berkshire County skaters put their names on the score sheet Monday. Along with Alfonso’s goal and two assists and Rawling’s goal, Harrington assisted on a goal by Lilly Hayes.
The game-tying goal came when Morgan Peritz won a draw in the offensive zone and set up Eleanor Jacoby, whose shot beat Longmeadow goalie Madison Gallant.
Rowan Howe had 23 saves for Pope Francis.
The Cardinals are a member of the Central/Western Mass. Hockey League, along with Longmeadow, Shrewsbury, Leominster and Algonquin.
Pope Francis will play at Leominster on Wednesday, and then host Algonquin at Amelia Park on Saturday at 5 p.m.