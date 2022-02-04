ALBANY, N.Y. — Peyton Steinman says just being back on the court for her extra college basketball season is a reward.
"It's been a little different, a lot different than it was two years ago," she said. "But it's been great. I'm so happy I came back and just getting to play again.
"It's a completely different team now, too, but I think we're working well together and we're stronger than we started off."
The Pittsfield High School graduate is playing her extra season of college basketball at Division II Saint Anselm. Steinman, who is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Hawks, has helped lead her team to a 10-7 record through Friday, Jan. 28.
Steinman, who is the No. 6 all-time scorer in the school's history, scored 21 of her game-high 29 points in the second half last Wednesday night as Saint Anselm pulled away from Saint Rose 77-63.
For the season, she is averaging 20.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. She went over the 1,500-point mark in a home loss to Le Moyne on Jan. 22. With the 29 points from the Saint Rose game, she now has a pretty impressive total of 1,538.
She stood 22 points from passing the No. 5 all-time scorer, Linda Dunn. Steinman is still 231 points from tying former St. A's teammate Shannon Ryan as the school's all-time scoring leader. With nine games still on the schedule, Steinman would have to average about 27 per game in the regular season to become No. 1.
"Truthfully, I had no idea" 1,500 points were in the ballpark, she said. "We were sitting in a time out when they announced it and it was like, oh yeah, congrats. I said oh, thanks. I had no idea. Just knowing I accomplished that is a good feeling, but hopefully, team-wise, we can keep winning. That's the main goal."
Saint Anselm coach Corey Boilard is in his fifth season. While he did not recruit Steinman to Saint Anselm, he has been her only coach.
"Five years, having the opportunity to be around Peyton, we've been through a lot together. She's been such a great impact for our program and what she helped us accomplish," he said, after the game at Saint Rose. "Her efforts every day won't ever be forgotten. Hopefully, we can create some more games for her as we get down the stretch.
"The way she's playing, she's going to help us create those games. She's playing with a purpose, an elevated purpose."
Saint Anselm was 10-7 after the win in Albany. In Steinman's first three seasons, the Hawks were 60-29. They made it to the NCAA Division II tournament Elite Eight in 2019. In 2020, the Hawks had made it to the D-II tournament and were scheduled to play Northeast 10 rival Le Moyne, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.
The Hawks have Steinman, but she is missing two of her running mates. Pittsfield's Grace Guachione, who shared backcourt duties with her, graduated. So did the 6-foot-4 Ryan, who was an inside threat like no other in New England Division II basketball.
After three seasons playing primarily a two-guard on the wing, Steinman is now more of a forward. At 5-foot-8, she has become her team's leading rebounder.
"We don't have someone [6-4] anymore, so obviously, we rely on pushing it and being a quicker, faster team, and everyone boxing out," Steinman said after the Saint Rose game. "I think we're playing stronger and hopefully we can keep it going."
"Peyton's great with the ball inside, and she finishes so well," the Saint Anselm coach said. "We try to get her some touches around the rim. I think that makes her more difficult to defend. She had it going today, right? She hits five 3s, is driving it to the rim and we got her the ball inside the paint on the block. She's scoring at the three and four levels for us. I think she can. It helps create more shots for her and others."
Every time Steinman and her team came to within shouting distance of Pittsfield, it's been a successful trip. Counting the win over Saint Rose, Steinman is 2-0 in Albany and 2-0 in games at American International College in Springfield. Saint Anselm is not in a Northeast-10 Conference division with those teams, and the Hawks play them only one time a year.
In the game at Saint Rose, Saint Anselm led 8-7 with 3:33 left in the first quarter when Steinman hit a 3-point shot from the top of the key. After a miss at the Saint Rose end, Steinman then hit a pull-up jumper from the right elbow, giving her team a six-point lead. That helped Saint Anselm take a 34-28 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Golden Knights trimmed the lead to one point early in the third quarter before falling behind 39-35 after Jenoyce Laniyan made 1 of 2 from the line. Steinman followed by scoring her team's next 11 points, which helped extend the lead to 12. Twice, the former Pittsfield General got to the line to complete 3-point plays. Then she drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and scored inside to complete her personal 11-point run.
In the fourth quarter, Steinman scored eight of her team's final 14 points, including a dagger 3-pointer from deep on the left wing with 3:02 left to play.
"We moved to more of a motion style offense, where the ball moves, we move and it's shared a little bit more," the fifth-year coach said. "We had some time in practice last year without games to really feel out what that was going to be like. She got some touches then, and we continued to work on that.
"Peyton's a basketball player, right? So anything you throw in front of Peyton on a basketball court, she's going to eat it up."
In her eyes, the change has done nothing but help Steinman and by extension, the Hawks.
"It's expanded my game more than when we had Shannon," Steinman said. "I love being in the post. Obviously, I don't do it often, but when I get down there, I feel comfortable and the coaches put me in good position to get the ball. It makes me a little more versatile, which is nice."
While Steinman and the rest of her teammates did work out and scrimmage, they did not actually play games last season. So when the balls got rolled out on the court in Manchester, N.H., back in October, Steinman said it was a little hard to believe they were getting ready to play again.
"I told the coaches before the season I don't feel right, I don't feel prepared," she said. "As kind of shocking as it was to be back, it was also a great feeling."
Steinman has already earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology and is a semester away from getting a second bachelor's in Business. She has four classes to take in the spring.
Two degrees and 1,500-plus points. That's a pretty good resume, and one Peyton Steinman said she didn't envision.
"Definitely not with two degrees. I didn't know what I was doing," she said with a laugh. "Scoring points, I was thinking about this earlier, that when I came here my freshman year my main goal was to start. My main goal was to do this, my main goal was to do that. I never thought I'd be as far as I am and come this far."