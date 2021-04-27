SHEFFIELD — The first game of the Berkshire South boys soccer tournament began with an eventful 40 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
Zach Sullivan, Jack Carpenter and Jacob TenBroeck each scored in the first 40 minutes to lift the Mount Everett Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Drury Blue Devils.
Mount Everett will play Hoosac Valley on Thursday in the Berkshire South championship game.
This will be the third time the Eagles and Hurricanes play this season. Mount Everett defeated Hoosac 1-0 on April 13 and 2-1 on April 21.
Lenox Girls 1, Monument Mountain 0
LENOX — The Millionaires made their money on a corner kick and it was enough to get the job done.
Players scrambled following a corner kick from Molly Knight in the 25th minute, before Solia Herndon-Schmid took care of the business. The junior tandem delivered Lenox a 1-0 victory over the Spartans at home on Tuesday.
"The atmosphere and game itself felt more like a tournament final game than a preliminary round for the Berkshire County North Championship," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email.
Lenox advances to play Wahconah in the Berkshire North semifinals on Thursday night. Pittsfield and Mount Greylock are scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon in the other semi.
"For the remainder of the night, Monument GK Emily Mead and a strong defense anchored by Olivia Ruggiero made sure to snuff out any other Lenox attack," Seminara continued. "The remainder of the game went back and forth with 10-15 minute periods of all Monument possession followed by periods of Lenox possession."
"Was an exciting game as we chased for the typing goal," Monument coach Pete Lopez wrote in an email. "Credit to Lenox for holding on and making the plays when they needed.
"Best of luck to them on Thursday."
Lenox's Ella Hall made 12 saves to preserve the shutout win, while Emily Mead was just as strong in the Spartan net with six saves. It was the two teams' second one-goal game of the Fall II season.