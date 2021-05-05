Mike Walsh and Jake Mendel of The Berkshire Eagle's sports department host a podcast about sports throughout Berkshire County.

The Fall II sports season was a large step towards a return to normal, at least in the world of sports. The two-month season is in the books and local schools are turning their attention towards a two-month spring season.

Jake and Mike empty the think tank with 10 things we learned from the Fall II sports season. Some topics discussed include the 2021 senior class dealing with the pandemic, Berkshire County volleyball parity, the winning ways of Wahconah girls soccer and Berkshire County football hitting its stride ahead of next season.

The episode also includes a clip from "On the tee: Sully, a podcast," which is dedicated to longtime Wyantenuck County Club head professional Tom Sullivan, who passed away unexpectedly last fall.

