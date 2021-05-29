SUNSOPENER-6.jpg

Mike Walsh and Jake Mendel of The Berkshire Eagle's sports department host a podcast about sports throughout Berkshire County.

Sports columnist Howard Herman joins Jake to discuss the return to baseball at Wahconah Park and Joe Wolfe Field.

The Pittsfield Suns began their season on May 26 and played their first home game on May 27. Not only did the game include local athletes, but some late-inning drama in the form of a Home Run Derby.

Jake and Howard highlight the return of the North Adams SteepleCats, which is scheduled for May 3. Howard points out players to watch and expectations for the 2021 season.

